Atlanta schools to sell surplus furniture, instruments in special sale

Atlanta Public Schools will sell chairs, tables and musical instruments during a five-day sale.
The district is hosting its second annual surplus furniture sale from Tuesday through March 12.
Mobile storage cabinets, shelving, desks, bookcases and other items will be available for purchase. The district also will sell off guitars, violins, clarinets and other musical instruments that schools no longer need.
The sale will take place at the Connally Elementary School Building, 1654 S. Alvarado Terrace SW.
APS designated certain days for specific groups of shoppers, with district employees and nonprofit organizations getting the first crack at available items.
The schedule is as follows:
- 3-7 p.m. Tuesday: APS employees
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday: nonprofit organizations
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday: nonprofit organizations
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11: general public
- 7 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12: general public
About the Author