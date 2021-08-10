Atlanta school board approves property tax rate

The board on Monday unanimously voted to maintain the current tax rate of 20.74 mills. Even though the rate will not change, it’s legally considered a tax increase since APS would have had to reduce the rate to 19.715 mills to offset tax increases because of higher property valuations.

Lisa Bracken, the district’s chief financial officer, estimated the district would lose out on $8 to $12 million in tax revenue should the district roll back the rate to that lower level.