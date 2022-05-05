Atlanta Public Schools to pay $320,000 for Georgia Tech graduation venue

The Atlanta school board this week signed off on an estimated $320,015 contract to host this month’s graduation ceremonies at Georgia Tech.
Atlanta Public Schools already had announced that commencement exercises for the class of 2022 would take place at the university. The ceremonies will take place later this month at the McCamish Pavilion.
APS moved its graduation ceremonies to the basketball arena in 2019, after using the Georgia World Congress Center for several years.
The Georgia Tech venue will host 11 commencement rehearsals and ceremonies from May 22-27. The district’s contract is with the Georgia Tech Athletic Association.
Graduation events can also be viewed on the district’s Facebook page. For more information about Atlanta high school graduations, visit the district’s graduation website.
