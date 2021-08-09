Atlanta Public Schools to distribute free meals to virtual students

The district will give out free meal kits containing five breakfasts and five lunches for online learners. Atlanta children and teens ages one to 18 who do not attend APS also are eligible to receive food through a federal program.

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Families can pick up the food on Wednesdays at four sites. The first distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations: