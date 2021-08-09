Atlanta Public Schools to distribute free meals to virtual students

Atlanta Public Schools will continue to provide meals to virtual learners and other children this year.
The district will give out free meal kits containing five breakfasts and five lunches for online learners. Atlanta children and teens ages one to 18 who do not attend APS also are eligible to receive food through a federal program.
Families can pick up the food on Wednesdays at four sites. The first distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:
- Frederick Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St. SE
- Sutton Sixth Grade Academy, 4360 Powers Ferry Road NW
- Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road SW
