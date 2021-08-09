ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools to distribute free meals to virtual students

Atlanta Public Schools will provide free meal kits to virtual learners and other children this year. AJC FILE PHOTO
Caption
Atlanta Public Schools will provide free meal kits to virtual learners and other children this year. AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools will continue to provide meals to virtual learners and other children this year.

The district will give out free meal kits containing five breakfasts and five lunches for online learners. Atlanta children and teens ages one to 18 who do not attend APS also are eligible to receive food through a federal program.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Families can pick up the food on Wednesdays at four sites. The first distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Frederick Douglass High School, 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 545 Hill St. SE
  • Sutton Sixth Grade Academy, 4360 Powers Ferry Road NW
  • Sylvan Hills Middle School, 1461 Sylvan Road SW

In Other News
1
Freshmen 2.0: Georgia colleges give sophomores overdue welcome to...
2
Georgia schools allowed to set their own rules for handling COVID...
3
White House extends pause on student loan payments to end of January
4
First week of school: 185 COVID cases in Cobb, 166 in Gwinnett
5
Atlanta middle, high schools to offer COVID-19 vaccines
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top