Atlanta Public Schools seeking public input on potential property sales

The public will get a chance to help answer that question when APS officials hold meetings this week as part of the district’s facility master planning effort. Consultants recently recommended the district consider selling or trading 16 properties that may no longer be needed. Those sites include vacant school buildings and inactive land.

A virtual meeting will take place at noon Thursday; registration is open online. At 6 p.m. Thursday, district leaders will hold an in-person session at the Atlanta College & Career Academy, 1090 Windsor St. SW.