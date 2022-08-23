BreakingNews
Suspect in Midtown shootings was ‘disgruntled resident,’ property group says
ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools seeking public input on potential property sales

The former Capitol View Elementary School is one of 16 properties that consultants said Atlanta Public Schools should consider getting rid of. (AJC file photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
The former Capitol View Elementary School is one of 16 properties that consultants said Atlanta Public Schools should consider getting rid of. (AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

How should Atlanta Public Schools decide which properties to get rid of?

The public will get a chance to help answer that question when APS officials hold meetings this week as part of the district’s facility master planning effort. Consultants recently recommended the district consider selling or trading 16 properties that may no longer be needed. Those sites include vacant school buildings and inactive land.

A virtual meeting will take place at noon Thursday; registration is open online. At 6 p.m. Thursday, district leaders will hold an in-person session at the Atlanta College & Career Academy, 1090 Windsor St. SW.

Officials want to discuss the criteria the district uses to decide which properties to get rid of. APS owns 152 properties, including 47 potentially excess sites.

To identify which of those properties could be sold or traded, consultants reviewed enrollment projections, risk hazards such as a site’s proximity to railroads and highways, and property size and location and came up with a list of 16 sites.

ExploreAtlanta school board advised to consider getting rid of 16 properties

”One of our desires in engagement is not to get to individual conversations on individual pieces of property at this point because it’s more about the process of identifying properties — not what to do with specific properties,” APS chief strategy officer Travis Norvell said at a board meeting earlier this month.

The upcoming community meetings are one step in the property disposal process. The school board is expected to consider the matter in October and make a final determination in November.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Star of Raphael Warnock’s ‘puppy ad’ is back — for Herschel Walker’s campaign 55m ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
16h ago
Leadership committee law fuels national mega donations in Georgia races
23h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
18h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
18h ago
Construction delayed for Roswell’s much-debated Historic Gateway Project
21h ago
The Latest
Kemp steers more federal dollars toward learning loss
15h ago
Gwinnett County seeks to hire more teachers to reduce class sizes
Fulton County Schools to give employees 2% midyear raises
Featured
Scottie Scheffler watches his drive on the 17th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead
23h ago
TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top