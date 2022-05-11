Atlanta Public Schools seeks input on Midtown rezoning plan

Superintendent Lisa Herring recommended launching a new kindergarten through fifth grade school in August 2023 at the former Inman Middle School to ease overcrowding at area schools.

Explore Atlanta superintendent wants new elementary school in Midtown area

The district will hold two meetings May 16 to give parents and residents a chance to hear about the plan, ask questions and give feedback. A virtual meeting will start at 1 p.m. An in-person meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Inman site, 774 Virginia Ave. NE.