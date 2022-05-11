Atlanta Public Schools seeks input on Midtown rezoning plan

Atlanta Public Schools will hold meetings throughout May on a controversial plan to rezone three elementary schools and open a new site in Midtown.
Superintendent Lisa Herring recommended launching a new kindergarten through fifth grade school in August 2023 at the former Inman Middle School to ease overcrowding at area schools.
The district will hold two meetings May 16 to give parents and residents a chance to hear about the plan, ask questions and give feedback. A virtual meeting will start at 1 p.m. An in-person meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Inman site, 774 Virginia Ave. NE.
APS will convene focus groups who will meet in-person and online from May 17-23. Parents who wish to participate should notify APS of their interest by Friday.
The district will hold another meeting on May 23, with the time yet to be determined.
The proposal includes moving 184 Morningside Elementary School students and 493 Springdale Park Elementary School students to the new school. Other changes include moving 171 Mary Lin Elementary School students to Springdale Park.
The board gave preliminary support to the plan last week with a 5-4 vote. But they decided to delay a final authorization until August after hearing from a stream of concerned parents. Board members asked APS administrators to get additional community feedback on the plan.
