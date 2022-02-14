Atlanta school district to renew church lease for kindergarten space

Springdale Park opened in 2009 with just over 360 students. This fall, it enrolled 722 students.

District officials are working on a facility master plan that will, in part, address overcrowding concerns at several elementary campuses that have seen an increase in students. The plan will provide guidance on merging, closing and opening schools based on enrollment forecasts.

Administrators have proposed opening a fourth and fifth grade academy to serve students from Springdale Park and three other neighborhoods schools.

Critics of that concept have raised numerous concerns, including that it won’t do enough to solve the overcrowding problem.