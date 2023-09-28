BreakingNews
Atlanta perspectives on Black colleges during HBCU Week

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Education
By and
1 hour ago
HBCU Week is celebrated Sept. 24-28.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is running a series of guest columns that examine the role of historically Black colleges and universities and the challenges that face them.

The White House is hosting the 2023 National HBCU Week Conference in Arlington, Virginia, this week with the theme of “Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence through Innovation & Leadership.” The AJC guest columns will also speak to those themes.

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Opinion: HBCUs foster entrepreneurship and job creation and change lives

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Opinion: Court ruling shows need for Atlantans to support area’s HBCUs

Opinion: At HBCUs, Black students are seen, heard and inspired

Credit: HANDOUT

Opinion: If high court doesn’t value diversity, corporate America should

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Credit: NYT

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

As student loan payments resume, Georgia borrowers reach for wallets
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
4h ago
Credit: AP

Credit: Miguel Martinez

