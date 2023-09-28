Atlanta perspectives on Black colleges during HBCU Week

HBCU Week is celebrated Sept. 24-28.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is running a series of guest columns that examine the role of historically Black colleges and universities and the challenges that face them.

The White House is hosting the 2023 National HBCU Week Conference in Arlington, Virginia, this week with the theme of “Raising the Bar: Forging Excellence through Innovation & Leadership.” The AJC guest columns will also speak to those themes.