Atlanta district to hold summer school in June

Though all students who attend a traditional, non-charter school can sign up, APS will “strongly encourage” students who have struggled academically to attend this year.

That includes an estimated 7,412 elementary students and 3,811 middle school students who will have access to a full-day program.

Elementary and middle school students will focus on literacy and math in the morning followed by Power Up programming in the afternoon. The Power Up program includes hands-on enrichment activities centered around art, science, technology and other subjects.

School counselors will audit student transcripts to determine which high schoolers should participate in summer learning. The half-day high school academic schedule will give teens the chance to make up credits they need to graduate while still working a summer job in the afternoon, said Cheryl Parker, interim director of afterschool and summer programs.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said the summer program is part of “a strategic effort to see vast academic improvement” while also creating an experience that’s both joyful and meaningful for students.

Registration for the summer academy will close on April 10.