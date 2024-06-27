Exclusive: Follow the debate live at ajc.com tonight | Tap or click here for more details
Education

Aspiring legal professionals get experience with Gwinnett prosecutors

High school students participate in hands-on courtroom practice
In a mock trial, defense attorneys Kaitlyn Lambert (left) and Chloe Moore (right) react to a statement from the prosecution team during the Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

In a mock trial, defense attorneys Kaitlyn Lambert (left) and Chloe Moore (right) react to a statement from the prosecution team during the Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

It was the climax of the murder-for-hire trial.

The prosecutors said a business rivalry pushed a local pizzeria owner to seek revenge on a fellow restaurateur. The defense said there was no proof, just hearsay from witnesses who should themselves be investigated.

The two sides rested their cases, and the judge called for a break. Then several dozen teenagers at once broke the decorum they maintained over the past two hours spent in a Gwinnett County courtroom. They turned to one another excitedly, recapping highlights from the mock trial, breaking down the cross-examination and speculating about the jury’s decision.

The teenagers were part of the Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program, learning the basics of law and order and getting an early introduction to the profession. Tuesday’s mock trials were the culmination of the two-week summer program.

The program started in 2022 with just a dozen participants and doubles as an educational opportunity and a potential recruiting tool. This year, there were about four dozen participants.

ExploreCoverage of Gwinnett County Public Schools

Like many government sectors, there are concerns about workforce shortages in the legal profession.

“Across our state, there are deficits in the numbers of court reporters, prosecutors and public defenders, court staff and even sheriff’s deputies,” Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs said in his February State of the Judiciary address. “Just as it is critical to have enough doctors, nurses and teachers to adequately deliver health care and education services to our citizens, so too must Georgia have enough law enforcement and public safety officers, lawyers and court staff professionals to effectively and efficiently keep the wheels of justice turning.”

One challenge for the legal profession is a gender gap. Since 2016, women have outpaced men in law school enrollments and currently make up 56% of all law school students, but women account for only 39% of all practicing lawyers, according to a recent study by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. There’s also a gender gap in pay, the study found.

South Gwinnett High School student Kaitlyn Lambert gave the defense’s opening statement, saying the prosecution was single-minded, more concerned with a conviction than the truth.

Lambert, part of the school’s law academy, plans to be a lawyer or a paralegal.

“I want to get justice for people who have been wronged and bring justice to wrongdoers,” she said.

The prosecutor, Irene Kim, a student at Marist School, said she was drawn to the state’s side because she feels in high-profile cases, viewers and media input can skew to the accused, losing sight of victims.

Kim said her pursuit of law makes her feel like an outlier among her peers because most are drawn to STEM fields. Money seems to be a factor, she said, but also some seem daunted by the interpersonal side of being a lawyer. That doesn’t faze Kim: She wants to one day be on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a mock trial, the prosecution team of Neural Gandhi (left), William Pacheco (center) and Irene Kim discuss the case during the Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The participants received commendation for clever questions and a couple of well-placed objections. But they couldn’t hide some of their furrowed eyebrows or dropped jaws when incredulous of opposing counsel’s arguments or witness statements.

Neither could District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. She was having a blast seeing the students play their characters and get into the case with just a couple of days of preparation.

“It just shows what a bountiful crop of young people we have here in Gwinnett County,” she said. “I’m gonna keep their numbers,” noting that some summer interns were once summer program attendees.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson (center) and Deputy Chief District Attorney John Williams applaud at the conclusion of a mock trial at their office's Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Lawrenceville. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

ExploreCrisis in Georgia’s public defender system fuels case backlog, jail overcrowding

There wasn’t much evidence of big-picture concerns as the teen attorneys worked their way through the case. Defense attorneys reassured their client and high-fived during breaks. Later, they had more to celebrate.

The jury, made up of other students in the program, deliberated for just a few minutes because they had to get to lunch.

Their verdict: Not guilty.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
1h ago

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
1h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Former UGA coach’s addiction group launches at Georgia capitol
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Gwinnett school board member will not pursue recount in 17-vote loss
Former Atlanta Public Schools educators withdraw appeals in test-cheating case
Atlanta superintendent finalist promises community he’ll listen and learn
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta