X
Dark Mode Toggle

Anti-gay letter fails to deter hiring of Georgia school superintendent

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The letter did disrupt the process

Dawn Clements will take over as Ben Hill County Schools superintendent Wednesday after a topsy-turvy process that drew an outpour of community support for the 22-year district employee.

Clements was poised for the top job. She is a graduate of the school system and served as a teacher, coach, administrator and the interim superintendent.

But she attempted to resign in January after an anti-gay letter circulated in the community.

“This woman has a lot of qualifications, except one, to be a superintendent: the moral qualifications to be a role model for children,” the letter states.

The school board and many residents soundly rejected the letter and Clements’ resignation. Hundreds took to social media and showed up at a special board meeting to show support. The board unanimously offered her the job at its February meeting.

ExploreGeorgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality

Board chair Shirley Brooks said Clements accepted the position soon after.

Clements’ “commitment to our community cannot be questioned,” Brooks said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I have complete confidence in Dawn and her ability to lead our district.”

Brooks said Clements “stepped up when we needed her” by accepting the interim superintendent role in June 2022. Brooks felt finalizing a leader selected unanimously by the board and with strong support from residents puts the district on the right track to promote student achievement.

Ben Hill sits midway between Valdosta and Macon, and the schools have about 3,000 students.

ExploreMore Georgia education news

The letter went viral in local circles and ended up mobilizing many to demand Clements be hired as superintendent.

“It is highly unlikely that anyone could find a candidate for superintendent that is more qualified and has the integrity of my friend Dawn Clements,” one person wrote on Facebook. The district drew attention from local television stations, Atlanta news outlets and organizations like Georgia Equality, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

A woman who answered a phone call to the author’s home said he declined to comment.

Brooks said she was glad for things to calm down and for the board and district to get to work.

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million7h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia could spend billions to keep freight moving
2h ago
The Latest

Student goes viral with joyful Morehouse College acceptance video
1h ago
DeKalb Schools completes state directives on Druid Hills maintenance
2h ago
By the numbers: Georgia and student loan debt
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
10h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top