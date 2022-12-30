Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges

The Civic Mapping Initiative is charting the proximity of community colleges to public transit across the nation. Seldin said they wanted to learn more about how “higher education and infrastructure intersect,” knowing that getting to campus is a key part of succeeding in college. But they couldn’t find any statewide or national surveys that detailed transit access to community colleges. So in 2021, they began making their own maps.

They found that nearly 58% of Georgia’s public, two-year-or-less college campuses are in rural areas, purposefully placed to serve students who live far from big cities and have no nearby transit stops.

Seldin, however, is focused on the remaining 14% of campuses across the state that are less than 5 miles from an existing transit line but not linked. Those are the locations where she said there’s potential to connect campuses to bus or other transit routes by adding another stop.

“It’s 14%, these 20 campuses, that represent a good opportunity for the state to invest in training its workforce and advancing higher education attainment goals,” she said.

Those include sites in the outskirts of metro Atlanta, including in Cherokee, Douglas and Forsyth counties. The map also pinpoints the potential for transit connections to campuses in LaGrange, Rome, Statesboro, Tifton and Valdosta.

The researchers included main campuses as well as branch and satellite sites for colleges within the Technical College System of Georgia and several within the University System of Georgia.

Mark Peevy, the Technical College System’s assistant commissioner of external affairs and facilities, said the agency plans to share the map with its schools. Colleges may be able to partner with local transit providers to expand routes.

“Add one more stop that can be closer, that can be a game changer for folks,” he said.

Peevy also pointed to other solutions, such as “last-mile” funds that are raised through donations to pay for students’ transportation, child care and other costs.

The expansion of online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic also assisted those who can’t easily get to campus. The number of virtual classes offered by the state’s technical colleges has grown by nearly 300% in recent years, he said.

Many students are balancing school with work and family. And when they do need to be on campus, finding a way there can be a struggle.

“Access to our campuses and ability to get there is really important,” said Peevy.