ACT scores fall for Georgia’s class of 2022

ACT called for “sustained collective action” to help high school students, calling it “an urgent national priority and imperative.”

Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, though, touted Georgia’s score.

“I am very proud of the class of 2022, along with the hard-working teachers who worked to open up opportunities for them,” he said in a statement.

Georgia’s class of 2021 score was 22.6 points, a full point higher than the class of 2022′s. The class of 2020 scored 21.7 points, a tenth of a point higher than the class of 2022.

Georgia has beat the national average for six years running. But many of last semester’s graduates may face a significant challenge in college this year: The percentage whose scores met college-readiness benchmarks in English, math, reading and science fell 6 points to 30%. The steepest decline was in math: Half of Georgia’s test takers met the readiness benchmarks in 2021 but only 41% of the class of 2022 did.

Georgia’s overall readiness in 2022 was on a par with the state’s class of 2020, though, and 8 percentage points ahead of the 2022 national average.

School district-level results were not available, though Marietta City Schools released its own scores. The average fell a tenth of a point, but the score of 22.9 still bested the state average by 1.3 points.

Georgia’s SAT scores also fell, the College Board reported last month. The average statewide score was 1052, down 25 points from 1077 in 2021. It was a drop of 2% but a modest gain over the performance in 2020, the year the pandemic started.