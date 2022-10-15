5 things to know about UGA’s 100th Homecoming

Credit: Kerby Primm Credit: Kerby Primm

3. In 1936, a decoration contest took place to showcase school spirit for homecoming — it was the first spirit competition the university had. Fraternities, sororities and dormitories competed to win a “silver loving cup,” according to a 1936 edition of The Red & Black. Athens businesses even cooperated with the competitors, making special decor. The contest spurred future spirit competitions at the university for years to come, according to UGA’s website.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

4. Student Charlotte Lester was crowned as the university’s first ever homecoming queen in November 1946, according to The Red & Black. It wasn’t until nearly fifty years later in 1995 that the homecoming committee voted to include a homecoming king. Edwin Kendrick, a Black student, took that year’s title — a year after boycotts of the festivities took place due to the court’s lack of diversity, according to an issue of The Red & Black reported in 1995.

5. The homecoming game has come full circle 100 years later. In 1922, the Georgia Bulldogs played against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first ever UGA homecoming game — and lost, according to UGA athletics history specialist Jason Hasty. A hundred years later, the teams come face to face again today, and this time UGA has a winning streak.