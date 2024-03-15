5 takeaways from DeKalb superintendent’s first annual address

Here are five takeaways from his address.

1. Weapons detection system seems to be working

The DeKalb school district rolled out a new weapons detection system for its middle and high schools this school year, after the board approved an $8 million, four-year contract with Evolv.

“Success is in the statistics,” Horton said.

There’s been a 75% decrease in the amount of weapons possessions on school property, he said: From 117 incidents in the previous academic year, to 29 this school year. And the number of handgun incidents decreased from 23 to two.

“Although we strive for zero incidents, that’s a significant decrease,” he said. “It’s having an impact.”

Additionally, the weapons detection system has been added to all of the district’s stadiums.

2. Mental health is a priority

In a recent survey of parents, students, employees and community members from all areas of the district, everyone agreed: Mental health is their No. 1 concern.

Through a restructuring of district-level offices, Horton added a mental health coordinator in all seven of the district’s regions, and added curriculum for social and emotional learning in grades K-8. The district has added staff to support students’ mental and emotional needs in recent years, including investing some of its federal pandemic aid in the effort. Though the funding will run out in the next fiscal year, Horton said the district plans to maintain its investment in that area.

3. District leaders not predicting big jump in test scores

Based on testing throughout the year, DeKalb is predicting that about 30% of students will reach a proficient level or higher in reading on the Georgia Milestones assessments this spring, and 25% will reach proficient or higher in math. That’s down slightly from previous assessments.

“This is a fact-finding moment,” Horton said. “This is not where we want to be, but we’re going to be transparent and accountable to our community.”

The district is addressing the academic challenges with the hiring of additional content-area specialists to support schools, more training for teachers and more tutors to help students, Horton said.

4. Elementary athletics expanding next year

This school year, elementary schools across the district offered one-time camps for students interested in soccer, track, competitive dance, basketball and flag football.

Starting next year, every elementary school will have the chance to build teams for those sports and participate in districtwide leagues.

“With the district taking charge and paying the bill,” Horton added.

5. Academic skills centers up and running

One of Horton’s early initiatives was to hire more than 100 tutors to work in new academic skills centers at the district’s highest-need schools. He announced Thursday that 13 of the 20 planned centers are operational.

Students can attend 30-minute sessions during the school day to get tutoring and help learn good study skills.

“It’s an arm and a leg” to pay for tutoring, he said. “Our students are getting it for free because this community and this board care about them.”