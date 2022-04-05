16 attorneys who represent metro Atlanta school districts switch firms

Explore Fulton County Schools faces surge in student disciplinary issues

A Nelson Mullins spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Last month, the Fulton school board approved the transfer of its legal files from Nelson Mullins to Parker Poe.

The Cobb school board also approved the appointment of Parker Poe as its interim legal counsel effective April 1. Nelson Mullins had represented the Cobb district for about a year.

The attorneys also have represented a host of other clients, including private schools, charter schools and colleges.

Besides Gupta, the group’s other partners at Parker Poe include Sherry Culves, Samantha Lewis, Brandon Moulard, Cheryl Shaw and Suzann Wilcox. More than 260 attorneys work for Parker Poe, including other business and real estate lawyers located in Atlanta.