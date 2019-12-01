Beware: Don’t get scammed on gift cards this Christmas season

Last year, a new scam emerged in which hackers removed gift cards off racks in stores where they are often kept out in the open and used a magnetic strip reader to scan account numbers. They scratch off the material on the back to get the PIN number and apply a replacement strip. Unsuspecting consumers then buy the cards and are none the wiser.

After the card is loaded with cash, the thief gets an alert that funds are on the card and then goes on a shopping spree, draining the card balance, or programs a new blank card that can be used in stores. Card reader/writer encoders — which conveniently come with blank credit cards — are available on online for as little as $85.