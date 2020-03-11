Hamburger icon
'Stranger Things' season 4 will shoot in both Georgia and New Mexico

Credit: Netflix

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
March 10, 2020
It has already shot scenes in Eastern Europe

Originally posted Tuesday, March 10, 2020 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog

"Stranger Things," which shot its first three seasons exclusively in Georgia, is expanding its horizons. The popular sci-fi drama has already shot Soviet gulag scenes in Lithuania earlier this year. While some of season four will continue to be shot in Georgia, Deadline Monday learned a significant portion will also be produced in another state with generous tax credits: New Mexico.

Netflix vice president of physical production Momita SenGupta told Deadline: "Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever. So this is the first time the show will be traveling beyond Atlanta."

This may have to do as much with Netflix as it has to do with whatever story lines the Duffer brothers have conjured up.

In 2018, Netflix purchased Albuquerque Studios, its first U.S. production hub. The company has shot quite a bit in Georgia (e.g. “Love is Blind,” “Ozark,” “Insatiable,” “Sextuplets,” “Queer Eye,” “Holidate”)  but it produces so much original content, it makes sense to have a hub of this sort. Deadline said Netflix has already spent more than $150 million in New Mexico.

Still, “Stranger Things” is shooting plenty of the season in Georgia and will keep EUE Screen Gems studios busy.

They are shooting this week. A couple of the "Stranger Things" actors (Gaten Matarrazo and Caleb McLaughlin) are attending the Hawks/Knicks game March 11 at State Farm Arena.

And the state remains plenty busy. The latest active production count from the state of Georgia is 39, which is pretty typical. (I’ll post more details later this week.)

