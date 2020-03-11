‘Stranger Things’ season 4 will shoot in both Georgia and New Mexico

"Stranger Things," which shot its first three seasons exclusively in Georgia, is expanding its horizons. The popular sci-fi drama has already shot Soviet gulag scenes in Lithuania earlier this year. While some of season four will continue to be shot in Georgia, Deadline Monday learned a significant portion will also be produced in another state with generous tax credits: New Mexico.

Netflix vice president of physical production Momita SenGupta told Deadline: "Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever. So this is the first time the show will be traveling beyond Atlanta."