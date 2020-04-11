Hot 107.9 lays off Mz Shyneka from her afternoon job amid pandemic cutbacks

Mz Shyneka on Wednesday announced on Instagram that she lost her job as afternoon host at Hot 107.9.
She was the solo host from 2 to 6 p.m. for nearly five years at hip-hop station Hot, which is owned by Urban One. Before that, she worked in tandem in afternoons with Emperor Searcy, who was let go in 2015 and now works at V-103.
She gave a shout out to current Majic 107.5/97.5 host Ryan Cameron in her Instagram post, writing: "All I ever wanted was [Cameron] to say my name on the radio since I was a kid!"
Mz Shyneka, whose real name is Shyneka Richardson, added that “everyone knows I am not embarrassed or ashamed. I am truly OK! I have been doing radio my whole adult life.”
She then thanked the listeners, family and friends, giving credit to several colleagues such as Searcy, Rickey Smiley, Jerry Smokin' B, DJ Kash, Jarard J, Reec and"anybody that ever helped me, hired me or loved on me."
She ended with: “Anyone else that has been affected by Covid 19 The Sun will Shine Again....God has the last Say!”
Indeed, many radio companies are reacting to sudden pandemic-related advertising declines by placing employees on furlough, asking others to take pay cuts and trimming payroll.
As of Thursday morning, Hot 107.9 had not taken down her biography on the website. In it, the station described her as “a fast rising star taking the airwaves by storm. Shyneka’s crazy, sassy, cool and up-to-date entertainment news makes her an industry favorite.” She started as an intern at Hot in 1999 and joined Searcy in the afternoons in 2001.