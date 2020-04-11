Hot 107.9 lays off Mz Shyneka from her afternoon job amid pandemic cutbacks

She was the solo host from 2 to 6 p.m. for nearly five years at hip-hop station Hot, which is owned by Urban One. Before that, she worked in tandem in afternoons with Emperor Searcy, who was let go in 2015 and now works at V-103.

She gave a shout out to current Majic 107.5/97.5 host Ryan Cameron in her Instagram post, writing: "All I ever wanted was [Cameron] to say my name on the radio since I was a kid!"