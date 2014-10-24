Bob Saget coming to Marcus Jewish Community Center Book Festival Nov. 1

He admits being a sensitive soul and doesn’t like to hear negativity so he doesn’t read reviews or comments on Amazon, where his book received 3.5 stars out of five. The negatives mostly focused on how overly obsessed he was with his self-described “adolescent ramblings.”

“When people tell me that’s really dirty, it doesn’t change me, it doesn’t help me,” he said. At the same time, “I’m very very fortunate with the sordid career I’ve had and continue to have.”

Could the real Bob Saget be friends with sweet Danny Tanner? “I have friends like him,” said Saget, who is 58. “Most of them at this age are not very happy.”

At the same time, he is very protective of the Olsen twins and the show itself. "I get very defensive when people trash them or 'Full House,' " he said. He wasn't thrilled that the 2008 Comedy Central roast featured so many Olsen twin jokes, some of which were edited out of the telecast, probably for redundancy.

He has done spoof bits with fellow "Full House" brethren John Stamos and David Coulier in a Super Bowl ad and a Jimmy Fallon sketch. And he is open to participating in a "Full House" revival. "I'd be a part of it," he said. "I'd do Danny Tanner if he'd evolve into a new person and it was a movie."

Book appearance preview

Bob Saget at the Marcus Jewish Community Book Festival

8:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1

$18-$50

MJCCA Zaban Park

5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody