ajc logo
X

No Peach Drop this year, breaking 30-year tradition

Caption
A look back at the history of Atlanta’s Peach Drop

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nov 5, 2019
Atlanta mayor breaks the news to Majic’s Ryan Cameron

Originally posed Tuesday, November 5, 2019 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog

For the first time in three decades, there will be no Peach Drop this year, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told Majic 107.5/97.5's afternoon host Ryan Cameron Tuesday.

"We're going to take a break, reevaluate, reexamine the location and how we plan it out,” she said. “And when it comes back, I promise you it will be bigger and better.”

Explore» RELATED: 5 flashback moments from Atlanta's Peach Drop past

Bottoms said she made the decision the past couple of days to mothball the 800-pound peach. "We've had some location challenges," she told Cameron. The city no longer owns Underground, which added complications.

"Last year, it was great to be there and the crowd was there, but it felt like an afterthought event, not a premier event,” she said. “It felt we hadn't given it the thought and consideration and resources we should give an event."

She compared it to what her son said was like the introduction of the new Popeye's chicken a few weeks back: “It felt rushed.”

Caption

Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms talking to Ryan Cameron about Peach Drop at Majic studios November 5, 2019.

ajc.com
Caption

Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms talking to Ryan Cameron about Peach Drop at Majic studios November 5, 2019.

Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms talking to Ryan Cameron about Peach Drop at Majic studios November 5, 2019.

The Peach Drop debuted 1989 at Underground Atlanta, a play off the New York City Times Square ball drop. Some years, the event would draw 100,000 or more people.

After a private developer purchased the space, the city moved it to Woodruff Park for New Year’s 2017 but brought it back to Underground Atlanta last year.

Caption
123113 ATLANTA: Headliner Janelle Monae performs on the main stage just before the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: Curtis Compton

123113 ATLANTA: Headliner Janelle Monae performs on the main stage just before the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
Caption
123113 ATLANTA: Headliner Janelle Monae performs on the main stage just before the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

The most recent Peach Drop featured two hometown R&B acts Jagged Edge and 112 and 1990s-era alternative rock band Better than Ezra. In recent years, others who have performed include legendary R&B singer Little Richard (2003), country band Lonestar (2007) country singer, Miranda Lambert (2008), dancer/singer Julianne Hough (2009), R&B singer Tito Jackson (2011), classic rock band Kansas (2012), Beatles cover band Abbey Road LIVE! (2013), R&B star Janelle Monae (2014), 1990s pop-rock band Sugar Ray (2015),  Atlanta rap legend Ludacris (2015), rock band Sister Hazel (2016), R&B star, Ne-Yo and Atlanta rock band Collective Soul (2017).

Caption
DECEMBER 31, 2012 ATLANTA The crowd celebrates the New Year at Underground Atlanta for the 24th annual Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta Tuesday January 1, 2013. A crowd of a hundred thousand people watched the Peach Drop and fireworks signaling the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC

DECEMBER 31, 2012 ATLANTA The crowd celebrates the New Year at Underground Atlanta for the 24th annual Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta Tuesday January 1, 2013. A crowd of a hundred thousand people watched the Peach Drop and fireworks signaling the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM
Caption
DECEMBER 31, 2012 ATLANTA The crowd celebrates the New Year at Underground Atlanta for the 24th annual Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta Tuesday January 1, 2013. A crowd of a hundred thousand people watched the Peach Drop and fireworks signaling the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC

Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC

Caption
****Caption correction*** Dec. 31, 2011 Atlanta - Derrick Lindsey, of Atlanta, and his girlfriend Jasmine Young, of Birmingham, Ala, kiss as the peach come down. Thousands gathered at Underground Atlanta to share their New Year's wishes while attending Underground Atlanta for the New Year's Eve Peach Drop on Saturday, December 31, 2011. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

****Caption correction*** Dec. 31, 2011 Atlanta - Derrick Lindsey, of Atlanta, and his girlfriend Jasmine Young, of Birmingham, Ala, kiss as the peach come down. Thousands gathered at Underground Atlanta to share their New Year's wishes while attending Underground Atlanta for the New Year's Eve Peach Drop on Saturday, December 31, 2011. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com
Caption
****Caption correction*** Dec. 31, 2011 Atlanta - Derrick Lindsey, of Atlanta, and his girlfriend Jasmine Young, of Birmingham, Ala, kiss as the peach come down. Thousands gathered at Underground Atlanta to share their New Year's wishes while attending Underground Atlanta for the New Year's Eve Peach Drop on Saturday, December 31, 2011. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Caption
101231 Atlanta : Shawn Horan, 18, (from left) Emily Metz, 18, Terrence Glaspy, 17, an Julie Weedon, 18, all of Hiram, come to the New Year's Eve Peach Drop to celebrate their new year eve at Underground Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

101231 Atlanta : Shawn Horan, 18, (from left) Emily Metz, 18, Terrence Glaspy, 17, an Julie Weedon, 18, all of Hiram, come to the New Year's Eve Peach Drop to celebrate their new year eve at Underground Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com
Caption
101231 Atlanta : Shawn Horan, 18, (from left) Emily Metz, 18, Terrence Glaspy, 17, an Julie Weedon, 18, all of Hiram, come to the New Year's Eve Peach Drop to celebrate their new year eve at Underground Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Caption
051231 - ATLANTA, GA - In town from Pickens County for the Peach Drop festivities, Britney Mooney, 17, left, (cq) Erin Carpenter, 16, center, (cq) and Samantha Campana, 15, right, (cq) cheer as Luna Halo takes the stage about two and a half hours before the peach drops marking the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2005. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

051231 - ATLANTA, GA - In town from Pickens County for the Peach Drop festivities, Britney Mooney, 17, left, (cq) Erin Carpenter, 16, center, (cq) and Samantha Campana, 15, right, (cq) cheer as Luna Halo takes the stage about two and a half hours before the peach drops marking the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2005. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF)
Caption
051231 - ATLANTA, GA - In town from Pickens County for the Peach Drop festivities, Britney Mooney, 17, left, (cq) Erin Carpenter, 16, center, (cq) and Samantha Campana, 15, right, (cq) cheer as Luna Halo takes the stage about two and a half hours before the peach drops marking the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2005. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Caption
021231 - ATLANTA, GA -- Little Richard brings in 2003 at Underground Atlanta's 17th annual Peach Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002. (BARRY WILLIAMS/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

021231 - ATLANTA, GA -- Little Richard brings in 2003 at Underground Atlanta's 17th annual Peach Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002. (BARRY WILLIAMS/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)
Caption
021231 - ATLANTA, GA -- Little Richard brings in 2003 at Underground Atlanta's 17th annual Peach Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002. (BARRY WILLIAMS/SPECIAL TO THE AJC)

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS

Caption
New Years Eve at Underground Atlanta. Being a little early for the Peach Drop, however, Pat and Lawton Castleberry, from Northeast Atlanta, brave the weather conditions to enjoy the atmosphere at Underground. Photo: Philip McCollum / Staff 12/31/95

Credit: PHILIP MCCOLLUM

New Years Eve at Underground Atlanta. Being a little early for the Peach Drop, however, Pat and Lawton Castleberry, from Northeast Atlanta, brave the weather conditions to enjoy the atmosphere at Underground. Photo: Philip McCollum / Staff 12/31/95
Caption
New Years Eve at Underground Atlanta. Being a little early for the Peach Drop, however, Pat and Lawton Castleberry, from Northeast Atlanta, brave the weather conditions to enjoy the atmosphere at Underground. Photo: Philip McCollum / Staff 12/31/95

Credit: PHILIP MCCOLLUM

Credit: PHILIP MCCOLLUM

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Catching up with Kenan Thompson on new ‘Kenan’ season, ‘SNL’ so far
1h ago
CBS46 plans 3 p.m. newscast as partial solution to ‘Dr. Oz Show’ departure
9h ago
NeNe Leakes selling her metro Atlanta mansion after husband’s death for $3,495,000
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top