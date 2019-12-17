No Peach Drop this year, breaking 30-year tradition

She compared it to what her son said was like the introduction of the new Popeye's chicken a few weeks back: “It felt rushed.”

Caption Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms talking to Ryan Cameron about Peach Drop at Majic studios November 5, 2019. Caption Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms talking to Ryan Cameron about Peach Drop at Majic studios November 5, 2019. Credit: Keisha Lance Bottoms talking to Ryan Cameron about Peach Drop at Majic studios November 5, 2019.

The Peach Drop debuted 1989 at Underground Atlanta, a play off the New York City Times Square ball drop. Some years, the event would draw 100,000 or more people.

After a private developer purchased the space, the city moved it to Woodruff Park for New Year’s 2017 but brought it back to Underground Atlanta last year.

Caption 123113 ATLANTA: Headliner Janelle Monae performs on the main stage just before the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM Credit: Curtis Compton Caption 123113 ATLANTA: Headliner Janelle Monae performs on the main stage just before the Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013, in Atlanta. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

The most recent Peach Drop featured two hometown R&B acts Jagged Edge and 112 and 1990s-era alternative rock band Better than Ezra. In recent years, others who have performed include legendary R&B singer Little Richard (2003), country band Lonestar (2007) country singer, Miranda Lambert (2008), dancer/singer Julianne Hough (2009), R&B singer Tito Jackson (2011), classic rock band Kansas (2012), Beatles cover band Abbey Road LIVE! (2013), R&B star Janelle Monae (2014), 1990s pop-rock band Sugar Ray (2015), Atlanta rap legend Ludacris (2015), rock band Sister Hazel (2016), R&B star, Ne-Yo and Atlanta rock band Collective Soul (2017).

Caption DECEMBER 31, 2012 ATLANTA The crowd celebrates the New Year at Underground Atlanta for the 24th annual Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta Tuesday January 1, 2013. A crowd of a hundred thousand people watched the Peach Drop and fireworks signaling the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC Caption DECEMBER 31, 2012 ATLANTA The crowd celebrates the New Year at Underground Atlanta for the 24th annual Peach Drop in downtown Atlanta Tuesday January 1, 2013. A crowd of a hundred thousand people watched the Peach Drop and fireworks signaling the end of 2012 and the beginning of 2013 KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC Credit: Kent D. Johnson / AJC

Caption ****Caption correction*** Dec. 31, 2011 Atlanta - Derrick Lindsey, of Atlanta, and his girlfriend Jasmine Young, of Birmingham, Ala, kiss as the peach come down. Thousands gathered at Underground Atlanta to share their New Year's wishes while attending Underground Atlanta for the New Year's Eve Peach Drop on Saturday, December 31, 2011. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin Caption ****Caption correction*** Dec. 31, 2011 Atlanta - Derrick Lindsey, of Atlanta, and his girlfriend Jasmine Young, of Birmingham, Ala, kiss as the peach come down. Thousands gathered at Underground Atlanta to share their New Year's wishes while attending Underground Atlanta for the New Year's Eve Peach Drop on Saturday, December 31, 2011. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Caption 101231 Atlanta : Shawn Horan, 18, (from left) Emily Metz, 18, Terrence Glaspy, 17, an Julie Weedon, 18, all of Hiram, come to the New Year's Eve Peach Drop to celebrate their new year eve at Underground Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin Caption 101231 Atlanta : Shawn Horan, 18, (from left) Emily Metz, 18, Terrence Glaspy, 17, an Julie Weedon, 18, all of Hiram, come to the New Year's Eve Peach Drop to celebrate their new year eve at Underground Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 31, 2010. Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Caption 051231 - ATLANTA, GA - In town from Pickens County for the Peach Drop festivities, Britney Mooney, 17, left, (cq) Erin Carpenter, 16, center, (cq) and Samantha Campana, 15, right, (cq) cheer as Luna Halo takes the stage about two and a half hours before the peach drops marking the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2005. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF) Credit: Jenni Girtman Caption 051231 - ATLANTA, GA - In town from Pickens County for the Peach Drop festivities, Britney Mooney, 17, left, (cq) Erin Carpenter, 16, center, (cq) and Samantha Campana, 15, right, (cq) cheer as Luna Halo takes the stage about two and a half hours before the peach drops marking the New Year on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2005. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

Caption 021231 - ATLANTA, GA -- Little Richard brings in 2003 at Underground Atlanta's 17th annual Peach Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002. (BARRY WILLIAMS/SPECIAL TO THE AJC) Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS Caption 021231 - ATLANTA, GA -- Little Richard brings in 2003 at Underground Atlanta's 17th annual Peach Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2002. (BARRY WILLIAMS/SPECIAL TO THE AJC) Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS Credit: BARRY WILLIAMS