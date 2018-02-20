Watch Jimmy Carter tell his church he’s cancer-free

"When I went [for an MRI] this week they didn't find any cancer at all," Carter said. "So I have good news. So a lot of people prayed for me, and I appreciate that."

Back in August, after Jimmy Carter revealed the extent of his cancer, his grandson James Carter said he came to a hard truth when he learned the news.

"I realized he was mortal," he said back then. "I knew, somewhere, that logically he wasn't going to be around forever. But it's strange to think about him being sick in any way. If anyone has led a full life up to this point, it would be him."

On Sunday, as news broke about his grandfather's cancer-free diagnosis, James had a different response.

"See? I knew he wasn't really human."