Ethics complaint against Better Georgia group dismissed

Better Georgia, the left-of-center start-up group, was slapped with an ethics complaint claiming the organization improperly engaged in direct campaign activity that needles -- as it often does -- Gov. Nathan Deal. It was later dismissed by the state ethics commission as “legally and factually frivolous.”
James Burnham of St. Marys said in a complaint filed in July that an email he received from the group in May -- slamming Deal -- amounted to political conduct that doesn’t comport with its tax status.
He said Better Georgia, designated as a nonprofit social welfare organization, should instead be an independent expenditure committee which would be subject to state and federal disclosure requirements.
Update: While the complaint lists Burnham as a physician, a Google search turns up no such figure -- but does point to a prominent chiropractic practice.
Better Georgia spokesman Brandon Hanick said Burnham was a "Republican party loyalist," noting his role as a host of local GOP events. He called the complaint was an election-year tactic "as evidenced by the fact that the press was tipped off about the complaint" before his organization received it.