Jason Carter out-raises Nathan Deal in latest fundraising report

For Deal, it underscores his challenges against a well-financed campaign. Polls show a tight race between the two, but it seemed a given that he would have an insurmountable financial advantage. Carter may never be able to match Deal blow-for-blow over the long haul, but the latest figures show the two will compete through the summer on a somewhat level playing field.

The governor, though, can rely on outside resources that Carter can only dream of matching. He’s spent parts of the last few months raising money for two outside organizations, the Republican Governors Association and the Georgia Victory Fund, which seek to influence the race. Already, the RGA has spent $1.5 million on a pro-Deal ad blitz, and big donors like the Koch brothers are backing the state GOP fund.

Deal spokeswoman Jen Talaber noted that the governor raised "significant amounts" for other entities that were a priority during the second quarter. She also noted that Deal faced a competitive three-way primary while Carter avoided an intraparty fight.

"With the primary, bill review and the trade mission behind us, the campaign is in a strong position heading into the general election," she said.

Still, it's become the norm for powerful incumbents at this stage in the race to build a mighty war chest of their own so they don't have to rely on outside funds. Consider that Deal's predecessor, Sonny Perdue, raised about $2 million between April and June in his 2006 re-election bid - no eye-popping figure - but had $9 million in the bank for the homestretch. That's more than three times Deal's amount.

Deal, for his part, said he was "concerned" about Carter's fundraising figures but was confident in his campaign's direction. He also took a shot at his opponent's boast of attracting 13,000 donors. Said Deal: