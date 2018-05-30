Cagle, Kemp scrap over blame for nine-week runoff

It based its complaint on the country’s Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act of 1986, which established a 45-day window for overseas voters to return their ballots. A judge agreed with the Justice Department and ordered an extended voting schedule.

That led to an overhaul in 2013 that shifted the next year's primary from July to late May, making it the earliest Georgia primary vote in recent state history.

Gov. Nathan Deal, House Speaker David Ralston and Cagle all agreed to the move, saying it would bring a more robust turnout. Lawmakers approved a similar calendar for this cycle.

In response to Cagle’s charge, Kemp highlighted that sense of consensus around the timing.

"It's no surprise that career politician Casey Cagle is attacking the run-off calendar championed by Gov. Deal,” he said. “He spent $8 million and dropped dramatically in the polls. The more people see of Cagle, the less they like. His quarter century in politics ends in nine weeks."

