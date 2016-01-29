X

Watch Zayn Malik’s debut solo video for ‘Pillowtalk’

Atlanta Music Scene | Jan 29, 2016
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

OK, folks, cue the squealing – Zayn Malik (who apparently is just known as Zayn now) has officially launched his solo career.

At midnight, Malik dropped the video for “Pillowtalk,” the first single from his solo debut “Mind of Mine,” coming March 25. Incidentally, it is the anniversary of when Malik broke the Internet last year and announced he was leaving One Direction.

The song isn’t the type of bouncy confection or strummy ballad his fans from the 1D days are used to; it’s a sultry, deliberate, Euro-pop jam that practically screams “I’m no longer in a boy band!!!”

The single is available now for purchase via all digital platforms.

The video, which features a blonde Malik frolicking sensually with model/girlfriend Gigi Hadid is artsy and a little risqué – but filled with plenty of Malik’s trademark soulful gazes.

Check it out and tell us what you think.

