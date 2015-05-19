X

Lynyrd Skynyrd Fox Theatre tribute concert will be released on CD/DVD and air on TV this summer

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage at One More For The Fans! - Celebrating the Songs & Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Fox Theatre on November 12, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions) Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant crank up the "Free Bird" at the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute show at the Fox Theatre in November. Photo: Getty Images/Blackbird Productions
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd perform onstage at One More For The Fans! - Celebrating the Songs & Music of Lynyrd Skynyrd at The Fox Theatre on November 12, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Blackbird Productions) Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant crank up the "Free Bird" at the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute show at the Fox Theatre in November. Photo: Getty Images/Blackbird Productions

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Credit: Melissa Ruggieri

Atlanta Music Scene | May 19, 2015
By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BY MELISSA RUGGIERI

The all-star Southern rock and country tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd last fall at the Fox Theatre will bow on CD and DVD this summer.

“Lynyrd Skynyrd: One More for the Fans,” will arrive as a double-disc set on July 24. The event will also debut on AXS TV at 8 p.m. July 19.

The mega-concert, which featured Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, Alabama, Gregg Allman, Charlie Daniels, John Hiatt, Jason Isbell, Trace Adkins, Blackberry Smoke and about a dozen other artists performing Skynyrd classics, was a worthy tribute to a band whose influence is rampant.

The finale of the show, which will be included on the CD/DVD release, found Lynyrd Skynyrd romping through “Travelin’ Man” (with Johnny Van Zant singing along with video of his late brother, Ronnie), “Freebird” and an all-star rendition of “Sweet Home Alabama.”

Skynyrd’s history at the Fox Theatre is legendary, as the band recorded its 1976 live album, “One More From the Road,” at the venue to aid in the campaign to save the theater from demolition. A June 7 block party at the Fox will celebrate the 40th anniversary of those efforts.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, meanwhile, hits the road later this month for a summer tour that includesa June 19 stop at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre in Alpharetta as part of Kicks Country/Rock 100.5's "Crockfest."

Here is the track listing for the “One More for the Fans” CD/DVD:

“Lynyrd Skynyrd - One More For The Fans” Track Listing:

  1. Whiskey Rock A Roller – performed by Randy Houser
  2. You Got That Right – performed by Robert Randolph & Jimmy Hall
  3. Saturday Night Special – performed by Aaron Lewis
  4. Workin' For MCA – performed by Blackberry Smoke
  5. Don't Ask Me No Questions – performed by O.A.R.
  6. Gimme Back My Bullets – performed by Cheap Trick
  7. The Ballad of Curtis Loew – performed by moe. & John Hiatt
  8. Simple Man – performed by Gov't Mule
  9. That Smell – performed by Warren Haynes
  10. Four Walls of Raiford – performed by Jamey Johnson
  11. I Know A Little – performed by Jason Isbell
  12. Call Me The Breeze – performed by Peter Frampton
  13. What's Your Name – performed by Trace Adkins
  14. Down South Jukin' – performed by Charlie Daniels & Donnie Van Zant
  15. Gimme Three Steps – performed by Alabama
  16. Tuesday's Gone – performed by Gregg Allman
  17. Travelin' Man – performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd With Johnny and Ronnie – Ronnie on big screen
  18. Free Bird - performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd
  19. Sweet Home Alabama – performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd and the entire line-up

About the Author

ajc.com

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.