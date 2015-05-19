Lynyrd Skynyrd Fox Theatre tribute concert will be released on CD/DVD and air on TV this summer

Skynyrd’s history at the Fox Theatre is legendary, as the band recorded its 1976 live album, “One More From the Road,” at the venue to aid in the campaign to save the theater from demolition. A June 7 block party at the Fox will celebrate the 40th anniversary of those efforts.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, meanwhile, hits the road later this month for a summer tour that includesa June 19 stop at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre in Alpharetta as part of Kicks Country/Rock 100.5's "Crockfest."

Here is the track listing for the “One More for the Fans” CD/DVD:

Whiskey Rock A Roller – performed by Randy Houser You Got That Right – performed by Robert Randolph & Jimmy Hall Saturday Night Special – performed by Aaron Lewis Workin' For MCA – performed by Blackberry Smoke Don't Ask Me No Questions – performed by O.A.R. Gimme Back My Bullets – performed by Cheap Trick The Ballad of Curtis Loew – performed by moe. & John Hiatt Simple Man – performed by Gov't Mule That Smell – performed by Warren Haynes Four Walls of Raiford – performed by Jamey Johnson I Know A Little – performed by Jason Isbell Call Me The Breeze – performed by Peter Frampton What's Your Name – performed by Trace Adkins Down South Jukin' – performed by Charlie Daniels & Donnie Van Zant Gimme Three Steps – performed by Alabama Tuesday's Gone – performed by Gregg Allman Travelin' Man – performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd With Johnny and Ronnie – Ronnie on big screen Free Bird - performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd Sweet Home Alabama – performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd and the entire line-up