Class A Track and Field Blog:  Bragging rights meets fill weekend schedule across the metro area

We’re closing in on the midway point of the season, and with that comes all of the city and county championships.



While they don’t have an impact on regional, sectional and state meet qualifiers or winners, these bragging rights meets always deliver with fierce competition.

Here’s a look at some of them:

Atlanta Public Schools Championships

When/Where: Prelims Saturday, Finals Tuesday at Lakewood Stadium

Athletes to Watch: (Boys) Bram Mansbach, Grady, 1,600 and 3,200 meters; Nathan Price, Maynard Jackson, 100 and 200; Keundre Mobley, Douglass, 6-feet-4 inches; Dekairi Brown, 22-4 ¼ ; (Girls) Ryah Jackson, Maynard Jackson, 100 and 300 hurdles; Ellie Spears, Grady, 1,600 and 3,200; Queen County, Maynard Jackson, 100 and 200; Bre’Yana Hill, Maynard Jackson, Discus and Shot Put

Clayton County Championships

When/Where: Saturday at Southern Crescent Stadium (Charles Drew campus)

Athletes to Watch: (Boys) Allan Mbah, Lovejoy, 110 and 300 hurdles; Jadis Dunigan, Morrow, 400; Morrow, 4X400 relay; Jeffrey Enabulele, Elite Scholars Academy, Discus; Thaddeus Hood, Morrow, High Jump; Jordan Smith, Riverdale, 400 and Long Jump; (Girls) MiKia Hutchings, Lovejoy, 100; Shatara Johnson, Charles Drew, 200 and Long Jump; Alexis Williams, Lovejoy, 200; Tenae Grigsby, Mundys Mill, 300 hurdles

Cobb County Championships When/Where: Prelims Saturday, Finals Monday at Marietta

Athletes to Watch: (Boys) Xavier Parris, Kell, 100 and 200; Garrett Shedrick, Hillgrove, 100 and 200; Kamari Miller, Marietta, 1,600 and 3,200; Myles Marshall, Lassiter, 110 hurdles; Joshua Stradford, McEachern, 300 hurdles; Hillgrove, 4X100 relay; McEachern, 4X100 relay; BJ Ojulari, Marietta, Discus; Rashan Atkins, North Cobb, High Jump; Jackson Kutsche, North Cobb, Pole Vault; (Girls) Mekenze Kelley, Campbell, 100 and 200; Amara Onyeukwu, Walton, 400; Ellie Hall, Marietta, 1,600 and 3, 200; Chakiya Plummer, McEachern, 100 and 300 hurdles; Campbell, 4X100 and 4X400 relays; Karena Grigenas, Marietta, Discus; Jaleah Alston, Campbell, Long Jump;; Jayda Parsons, McEachern, Long Jump; Jayla Brown, McEachern, Long Jump; Elasia Campbell, Walton, High Jump; Josie Konigsmark, Marietta, Pole Vault; MacKenzie Gignilliat, Walker, Pole Vault

DeKalb County Championships When/Where: Prelims Saturday, Finals Monday at Buck Godfrey Stadium

Athletes to Watch: (Boys) Jordan Barrow, Arabia Mountain, 100 and 200; Chuck Shawn Collins, Miller Grove, 400; Mikias Mekonen, Lakeside-DeKalb, 1,600 and 3,200; Southwest DeKalb, 4X400 relay; Tommy Wright, Southwest DeKalb, Long Jump; Alon Rogow, Dunwoody, Pole Vault; (Girls) Kayla Hunt, Martin Luther King, 100 and 200; Ravyn Jackson, Arabia Mountain, 400; Emoni Coleman, Miller Grove, 800 and 1,600; Emma Hanson, Lakeside-DeKalb, 3,200; MLK, 4X100 relay; Janae Profit, Dunwoody, Discus; Rasunek Tyler-Thompson, Miller Grove, Long Jump

Fulton County Championships When/Where: Prelims Saturday, Finals Monday at Roswell

Athletes to Watch: (Boys) Sean Rager, Alpharetta, 3,200; Jean Charles, Langston Hughes, 110 hurdles; Jordan Coleman, Chattahoochee, 300 hurdles; Jamal Ellis, Alpharetta, Shot Put and Discus; Zach Peterson, Roswell, Shot Put; Aston Beavers, Westlake, Discus; Jonathan Baker, Northview, Long Jump; Kevin Yang, Chattahoochee, Triple Jump; Matthew Mazzacano, Milton, Pole Vault; (Girls) Saran Kouyeth, North Springs, 100, 200 and 400; Trinity Flagler, Westlake, 100, 200 and 400; Madigan Wallace, Johns Creek, 3,200; Grace Wolf, Cambridge, 300 hurdles; Westlake, 4X100 and 4X400 relays; North Springs, 4X100 and 4X400 relays; Madelyn Home, Johns Creek, Shot Put and Discus

Gwinnett County Championships When/Where: Prelims Saturday, Finals Monday at Mill Creek

Athletes to Watch: (Boys) Paryce Taylor, Shiloh, 200; Elijah Berry, Shiloh, 400 and 800; Myles Collins, Archer, 1,600; Zach Hawkins, Grayson, 110 and 300 hurdles; Zachary Charles, Lanier, 110 and 300 hurdles; Shiloh, 4X400 relay team; Adams Watkins, Dacula, Shot Put and Discus; Matthew Chavers, Parkview, Long Jump; Malik Thompson, Parkview, Triple Jump; Carlton Bryant, Peachtree Ridge, High Jump; Brian Hauch, Parkview, Pole Vault; (Girls) Jazmine Hobson, Shiloh, 100 and 200; Kimberly Harris, Buford, 100 and 200; Chloe Fair, Greater Atlanta Christian, 300 hurdles and 400; Leah Disher, Parkview, 800; Chloe Hetherington, Mountain View, 3,200; Jasmine Jones, GAC, 100 hurdles; Buford, 4X400 relay; Elsie Igberaese, Dacula, Discus; Jasmine Jones, GAC, Long Jump; Morgan Bentley, Brookwood, Triple Jump

Metro Atlanta Championships (Private Schools) When/Where: Prelims Saturday, Finals Monday at Pace Academy Athletic Complex

Athletes to Watch: (Boys) Mike Wright, Woodward Academy, 200; Robert Jared Williams, St. Pius, 200; Tanner Dufflin, St. Pius, Discus; Sultan Simms, Woodward Academy, High Jump; (Girls) Jessicka Woods, Mount Vernon Presbyterian, 400; Naima Turbes, Westminster, 1,600 and 3,200; AnaSimone Guillaume, Woodward Academy, Long Jump; Grace Smith, Westminster, Long Jump

