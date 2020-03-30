Cronic said the GHSA does a good job handling the logistics of everything that is high school sports in Georgia, but there are always things that could be handled in a better fashion.

“I know the issue we ran into in Columbus was tough,” Cronic said, referring to the weather. “(The GHSA) knew it had 64 teams coming down there to play a state tournament and there’s a chance of rain. I think they were short a few grounds-crew guys. So I don’t think they really planned a whole lot into that. But me, for the most part, I think they do a pretty good job.”

But could a state-run organization do better? Worse? The same?

Cronic: "For the most part, I think the GHSA does a pretty good job at running everything. I've had my issues with the GHSA, as to how they kind of plan and do certain things. Sometimes they just don't really consider the fact that the coaches may have a little more insight on some things. If you look at the average age of a GHSA board member, they are in their 60s and 70s. That's not exactly a young bunch of guys out there. I'm not knocking on anyone or anything, but a lot of times there's a lot of younger coaches who have a lot of input, but sometimes I don't think they consider the input of the coaches in those sports. But I don't know who could do things better from a logistical standpoint.

“For the most part they do a pretty good job governing over things and letting us play. Do I think the state should get involved? Well, I think the state has enough to worry about as it is. When it comes to this whole virus thing going around, yeah, I think that’s kind of a state call there to say that everybody needs to kind of do their part to stay healthy. Other organizations and travel organizations finally took heed of everything and started cancelling their stuff, and (Georgia) was a little late. I think they should have done a better job of canceling earlier.

“I can’t really complain about the GHSA, As far as a whole organization, they do a pretty good job."

AT ISSUE: Legislating high school sports

• Kelby Cronic, Banks County softball coach • Dean Fabrizio, Lee County football coach • Eric Godfree, Parkview football coach • Anson Hundley, Carver-Columbus basketball coach • Chris Slade, Pace Academy football coach » MORE: Previous topics