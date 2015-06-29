ajc logo
Lassiter to name field after Philip Lutzenkirchen

Philip Lutzenkirchen (43), a star at Auburn, attended Lassiter High School in Marietta. (Jason Getz / AJC File)

Philip Lutzenkirchen (43), a star at Auburn, attended Lassiter High School in Marietta. (Jason Getz / AJC File)

June 29, 2015

Philip Lutzenkirchen will be forever remembered at Lassiter High in Marietta as the Cobb County school board has approved naming the field after the former star tight end.

While at Lassiter, Phillip Lutzenkirchen (13) had more than 1,000 receiving yards. (AJC file)

While at Lassiter, Phillip Lutzenkirchen (13) had more than 1,000 receiving yards. (AJC file)

While at Lassiter, Phillip Lutzenkirchen (13) had more than 1,000 receiving yards. (AJC file)

Lutzenkirchen, a star tight end for the Trojans and at Auburn, was killed in a year ago today in a car crash near LaGrange.

The field will be called “Lutzie 43 Field.” Installation of the new turf - funded by the Lutzie 43 Foundation started by his family following his death - is scheduled to be completed July 24.

Lutzenkirchen was one of the state’s top college prospects out of Lassiter High School in Marietta in 2009 when he signed with Auburn. While at Lassiter, the 6-foot-5 Lutzenkirchen caught 72 passes for 1,000 yards, was named the No. 6 tight end by ESPN.com, and was named to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Super Southern 100.

At Auburn, he went on to rank first in the number of touchdown catches by a tight end: 14 - a school record. He was a member of the Tigers’ 2010 national championship team.

Since his death, Lutzenkirchen’s father, Mike, has toured the SEC counseling football players on making wise decisions. He visited the Georgia Bulldogs last September.

