Lassiter to name field after Philip Lutzenkirchen

Lutzenkirchen was one of the state’s top college prospects out of Lassiter High School in Marietta in 2009 when he signed with Auburn. While at Lassiter, the 6-foot-5 Lutzenkirchen caught 72 passes for 1,000 yards, was named the No. 6 tight end by ESPN.com, and was named to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Super Southern 100.

At Auburn, he went on to rank first in the number of touchdown catches by a tight end: 14 - a school record. He was a member of the Tigers’ 2010 national championship team.

>> Philip Lutzenkirchen remembered for more than his football career

Since his death, Lutzenkirchen’s father, Mike, has toured the SEC counseling football players on making wise decisions. He visited the Georgia Bulldogs last September.