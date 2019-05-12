GHSA Track and Field Championship updates from finals Saturday

The GHSA State Track Championships crowned champions across 16 events throughout the week, concluding with finals on Saturday at the three locations across the state -- Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany, Valhalla Stadium at Berry College in Rome and Grisham Stadium at Carrollton High School.

In the state’s highest classification (AAAAAAA), Shiloh’s boys won the team competition with a 66-point effort which edged Peachtree Ridge (42.75 points) and Hillgrove (41 points). In the final event of the day, the Shiloh 4x400 relay team of Elijah Berry, Paryce Taylor, Jaden Barker and Omar Simpson won the with a 3 minute 13.28 second time, edging the McEachern team of Treyion Daniels, Justus Joseph, Devin Malone and Joshua Stradford for second (3.14.90).

For the girls, Campbell won the classification’s championship with a 112-point total ahead of Marietta (62 points), Walton (56 points), Westlake (47 points) and Grayson (32 points).

In the Class AAAAAA boys team competition, Dunwoody took the team title with 50 points. Cambridge (47.5) came in second with New Manchester (42) in third. Alexander (41) finished fourth and Lovejoy (30) came in fifth. For the girls, Alpharetta finished first with 40 points. Bradwell Institute (35) came in second ahead of New Manchester (31). Dacula (29.5) placed fourth and Lanier (29) rounded out the top five.

St. Pius X (81 points) won the AAAA team title ahead of Chapel Hill (72), Sandy Creek (49), Mary Persons (37.50) and Woodward Academy (34). For the girls, Chapel Hill (85.5) took the team title ahead of Sandy Creek (60.5), Woodward Academy (44), Marist (42) and Blessed Trinity (36).

In Class AAA, Jefferson won the boys title with an 87-point team total. Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls controlled the team competition with a 109-point performance.

Bleckley County won the AA boys competition with 88 points and the Elbert County girls won the girls side with 60.5 points.

Landmark Christian won the boys A-Private with 105 points. On the girls side, Mount Paran Christian won the title with 68 points.

In Class A-Public, Commerce won the boys side with a 71.5-point team total. Gordon Lee’s girls won the team championship with 87 points.

See the rest of the results from the entire meet below.

Class AAAAAAA

Boys Team Results: 1. Shiloh, 66 points, 2. Peachtree Ridge, 42.75, 3. Hillgrove, 41, 4. East Coweta, 39, 5. Parkview, 34.

Boys Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Ja’Leak Perry, McEachern, 10.64; 2. Kobe Johnson, Discovery, 10.71; Demarrie Taylor, Milton, 10.71; (200) 1. Jaylin Johnson, Marietta, 22.16; 2. Garrett Shedrick, Hillgrove, 21.82; 3. Jabari Overton, Woodstock, 21.68; (400) 1. Nicholas Ramey, Brookwood, 47.19, 2. Omar Simpson, Shiloh HS, 47.39, 3. Elijah Berry, Shiloh HS, 47.40; (800) 1. Elijah Berry, Shiloh HS, 1:56.41, 2. Kyle Harkabus, East Coweta, 1:57.63, 3. Josiah Harrison, 1:59.72; (1600) 1. Kyle Harkabus, East Coweta, 4:16.44; 2. Jack Rhodes, Roswell, 4:24.64, 3. Myles Collins, Archer, 4:19.14.; (3200) 1. Calan Gizelbach, Forsyth Central, 9:13.89, 2. Myles Collins, Archer, 9:15.60, 3. Kamari Miller, Marietta, 9:15.99; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Myles Marshall, Lassiter, 13.75; 2. Wilson McClain, Peachtree Ridge, 13.80; 3. Ahumad Williams, East Coweta, 14.07; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Joshua Stradford, McEachern, 37.71*, 2. Jaydon Sanford, Peachtree Ridge, 38.69*, 3. Darryl Wiltz, South Gwinnett,38.80*; (400-meter relay) 1. Hillgrove, 41.71, 2. Shiloh, 41.91, 3. Mill Creek, 42.01; (1600-meter relay) 1. Shiloh, 3:13.28, 2. McEachern, 3:14.90, 3. Brookwood, 3:14.95; (High jump) 1. Carlton Bryant, Peachtree Ridge, 6-06, 2. Rashan Alkins, North Cobb, J6-06.00; 3. Jalen Battle, Lambert, 6-04; (Pole vault) 1. Brian Hauch, Parkview, 16-06.500; 2. Matthew Mazzacano, Milton, 15-06-00; 3. Jackson Kutsche, North Cobb, 15-00.00; (Long jump) 1. Zayquan Graham, Kennesaw Mountain, 23-03.00; 2. Jereme Faison, Rockdale County, 22-10.50, 3. Brayden Carey, East Coweta, 21-09.00; (Triple jump) 1. Zach Hawkins, Grayson, 45-09.25; 2. Rakiyan Moss, East Coweta, 44-01.00, 3. Ethan Holland, North Forsyth, 44-00.00; (Shot put) 1. Corbin McCrary, Cherokee, 50-10.75, 2. Cade Anders, Tift County, 48.08.25; 3. Spencer Moore, North Gwinnett, 48-00.25. (Discus) 1. Ridvan Kazimov, South Forsyth, 153-05; 2. Chris Sayles, Woodstock, 143-03; 3. Andre Dennard, South Gwinnett, 142-05.

Girls Team Results: 1. Campbell, 112 points, 2. Marietta, 62, 3. Walton 56, 4. Westlake, 47, 5. Grayson, 32.

Girls Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Jazmine Hobson, Shiloh, 11.65, 2. Trinity Flagler, Westlake, 11.86, 3. Tamiia Fuller, Peachtree Ridge, 12.08; (200) 1. Jazmine Hobson, Shiloh, 24.08, 2. Mekenze Kelley, Campbell, 24.10; 3. Amara Onyeykwu, Walton, 24.71, (400) 1. Mekenze Kelley, Campbell, 53.65, 2. Ashton Lindley, Campbell, 54.71, 3. Yasmine George, Grayson, 55.42 (800) 1. Brynne Sumner, Woodstock, 2:09.89, 2. Ani Henderson, Marietta, 2:12.97, 3. Mallie Mackenzie, Roswell, 2:13.71, (1600) 1. Brynne Sumner, Woodstock, 4:53.45, 2. Ellie Hall, Marietta, 4:56.41, 3. Madelynne Cadeau, South Forsyth, 4:58.00, (3200) 1. Ellie Hall, Marietta, 10:40.80, 2. Madelynne Cadeau, South Forsyth, 10:45, 85, 3. Sarah Burwell, Walton, 11:03.85, (100-meter hurdles) 1. Elasia Campbell, Walton, 14.03, 2. Zionn Rice, Campbell, 14.63, 3. Chakiya Plummer, McEachern, 14.72, (300-meter hurdles) 1. Ashton Lindley Campbell HS, 41.46*, 2. Chakiya Plummer, McEachern, 43.61, 3. Raina Perry, Campbell HS, 43.70*; (400-meter relay) 1. Campbell, 46.13, 2. Grayson, 47.43, 3. Peachtree Ridge, 47.62; (1600-meter relay) 1. Campbell, 3:45.27, 2. Westlake, 3:47.45, 3. Marietta, 3:49.04; (High jump) 1. Elasia Campbell, Walton, 5-10, 2. Kendall McDaniel, Grayson, 5-06.00, 3. Camille Trotman, 5-06.00; (Pole vault) 1. Kelsey Worthington, North Gwinnett, 12-00.00, 2. Rachel Gould, Kennesaw, 11-06.00, 3. Rachel Valentine, Walton, J11-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Skye Gross, Parkview, 18-11.00, 2. Amaya Cooper, Westlake, 18-07.00, 3. Morgan Bentley, Brookwood, 18-04.25; (Triple jump) 1. Morgan Bentley, Brookwood, 39-06.50, 2. Jayla Brown, McEachern, 39-01.50, 3. Jada Alston, Campbell, 38-11.00; (Shot put) 1. Mia Anderson, Mill Creek, 42-03.75, 2. Aaliyah Foxx-Rome, North Paulding, 41-04.50, 3. Jazmin Robinson, Grayson, 40-04.50; (Discus) 1. Jamila Otieno, Wheeler, 135-00, 2. Siddeeqa Abdurrahman, Meadowcreek, 125-06, 3. Karena Gringenas, Marietta, 124-03

Class AAAAAA

Boys Team Results: 1. Dunwoody 50 points, 2. Cambridge 47.5, 3. New Manchester 42, 4. Alexander 41, 5. Lovejoy 30.

Boys Individual Results: (110-meter dash) 1. Shamar Rose, Bradwell Institute, 10.63, 2. Jhivon Wilson, M.L. King, 10.74, 3. Tarrell Roberts, Valdosta, 10.85; (200) 1. Shamar Rose, Bradwell Institute, 21.15, 2. Jimmy Calloway, Morrow, 21.28, 3. Jhivon Wilson, M.L. King, 21.39; (400) 1. Anthony Adams, Grovetown, 47.81, 2. Robbie Ruppel, Alpharetta, 48.09, 3. Kevin Haley Jr., Apalachee, 49.06; (800) 1. Darius Ragland, New Manchester, 1:55.06, 2. Anthony Parisi, Pope, 1:55.95, 3. Kyle Coleman, Chattahoochee, 1:56.02; (1600) 1. Sully Shelton, Harrison, 4:16.49, 2. Jack Filan, Cambridge, 4:18.42, 3. KC Heron, Pope, 4;18.77; (3200) 1. Sully Shelton, Harrison, 9:22.60, 2. Jalen Murray, Richmond Hill, 9:23.25, 3. Jack Filan, Cambridge, 9:34.16; (100-meter hurdles) 1. Allan Mbah, Lovejoy, 14.32, 2. Malik Mixon, Northgate, 14.34, 3. Jean Charles, Hughes, 14.40; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Zachary Charles, Lanier, 38.27, 2. Nahil Perkins, Lanier, 38.79, 3. Eric White, Greenbrier, 39.44; (400-meter relay) 1. Morrow, 41.29, 2. Glynn Academy, 41.72, 3. Alpharetta, 41.97; (1600-meter relay) 1. Alpharetta (A), 3:16.23, 2. New Manchester, 3:20.01, 3. Alpharetta (B), 3:21.56; (High jump) 1. Devron Harper, Heritage-Conyers, 6-06.00, 2. Liban Ismael, Northview, 6-04.00, 3. Brandon Benton, Alexander, J6-04.00; (Pole vault) 1. Matt Asplund, Greenbrier, 15-06.00, 2. Matthew Burnham, Effingham County, 14-06.00, 3. Brian White, Greenbrier, 14-00.00; (Long jump) 1. Jonathan Baker, Northview, 24-07.75, 2. Devron Harper, Heritage, Conyers, 23-04.50, 3. Zachary Charles, Lanier, 23-03.00; (Triple jump) 1. Jonathan Baker, Northview, 47-11.00, 2. Kevin Yang, Chattahoochee, 47-06.75, 3. Elijuan Singleton, Glynn Academy, 46-11.50; (Shot put) 1. Adam Watkins, Dacula HS, 58-09.50, 2. Alex Majeed, Sequoyah, 55-05.00, 3. Marlone Taylor, Glynn Academy, 54-09.50; (Discus) 1. Wesley Steiner, Houston County, 176-05, 2. Ike Nwosu, New Manchester, 172-06; 3. Jamal Ellis, Alpharetta, 167-06.

Girls Team Results: 1. Alpharetta 40 points, 2. Bradwell Institute 35, 3. New Manchester 31, 4. Dacula 29.5, 5. Lanier 29.

Girls Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Keyeria White, Valdosta, 12.02, 2. Nyah Gore, Greenbrier, 12.17, 3. Macy White, River Ridge, 12.21; (200) 1. Keyeria White, Valdosta, 23.80, 2. Shatara Johnson, Drew, 24.37, 3. Dae’Nitra Hester, New Manchester, 24.59; (400) 1. Dae’Nitra Hester, New Manchester, 55.57, 2. Shatara Johnson, Drew, 55.69, 3. Lydia Troupe, Harrison, 56.50; (800) 1. Riley Perlakowski, Harrison, 2:13.18, 2. Kayla Gholar, Richmond Hill, 2:14.60, 3. Lauren Lewis, Hughes, 2:15.10; (1600) 1. Kayla Gholar, Richmond Hill, 5:06.45, 2. Riley Perlakowski, Harrison, 5:10.14, 3. Ashley Sechrest, Cambridge, 5:11.27; (3200) 1. Ashley Sechrest, Cambridge, 11:12.22, 2. Makena Gates, Creekview, 11:16.61, 3. McKenna Croft, Douglas County, 11:25.40; (100-meter hurdles) 1. Olivia Brown, Effingham County, 13.96, 2. Michaela Prevallet, Cambridge, 14.44, 3. Jahvene Walder, Dunwoody, 14.69; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Kennedy R Crawford, Alexander, 43.56, 2. Jahvene Walder, Dunwoody, 44.60, 3. Grace Wolf, Cambridge, 44.61; (400-meter relay) 1. Bradwell Institute, 47.74, 2. Lovejoy, 47.89, 3. New Manchester, 48.16; (1600-meter relay) 1. Alexander, (A) 3:52.98, 2. Tucker (A) 3:54.40, 3. New Manchester (A), 3:56.18; (High jump) 1. Jazzmin Taylor, Alexander, 5-08.00, 2. Janaya Jones, Forest Park, 5-06.00, 3. Jahvene Walder, Dunwoody, 5-04.00; (Pole vault) 1. Brianna Bailey, Winder-Barrow, 12-00.00, 2. Anna Conroy, Johns Creek, 10-06.00, 3. Ticia King, Winder-Barrow, 10-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Shatara Johnson, Drew, 19-10.00, 2. India Turk, Houston County, 19-06.00, 3. Ariel Lawrence, Dunwoody, 19-01.00; (Triple jump) 1. Janaya Jones, Forest Park, 39-04.00, 2. Ariel Lawrence, Dunwoody, 39-03.00, 3. Chloe Jarrette, New Manchester, 38-07.50; (Shot put) 1. Janae Profit, Dunwoody, 43-09.25, 2. Elsie Igberaese, Dacula HS, 42-03.75, 3. Taylor Smith, Creekview, 40-03.00; (Discus) 1. Madelyn Horne, Johns Creek, 151-10, 2. Elsie Igberaese, Dacula HS, 145-07.

Class AAAAA

Boys Team Results: 1. Griffin 59 points, 2. Union Grove 51, 3. Dutchtown 47, 4. Eagle’s Landing 44, 5. Starr’s Mill 39.

Boys Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Darryl Mathews, Griffin, 10.70, 2. Joseph Laster III, Dutchtown, 10.75, 3. Andrew Robinson, North Springs, 10.83; (200) 1. Jordan Barrow, Arabia Mountain, 21.49, 2. Ja’Shaun Poke, Dutchtown, 21.53, 3. Justin McKithen, New Hampstead, 21.76; (400) 1. Ja’Shaun Poke, Dutchtown, 46.99, 2. Shawn Chuck Collins, Miller Grove, 47.08, 3. Evan Jackson, Eagle’s Landing, 48.07, (800) 1. Harrison Fultz, Starr’s Mill, 1:52.96, 2. Domonic Macias, Union Grove, 1:53.85, 3. Alec Jackson, Eagle’s Landing, 1:56.87; (1600) 1. Zach Jaeger, McIntosh, 4:17.90, 2. Nick Nyman, Starr's Mill, 4:19.44, 3. Domonic Macias, Union Grove HS, 4:21.95; (3200) 1. Zach Jaeger, McIntosh, 9:20.29, 2. Nick Nyman, Starr’s Mill, 9:27.94, 3. Athanasius Tesfaye, Loganville HS, 9:47.90; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Carl Stephens, Stockbridge, 14.14, 2. Samuel Smith, Union Grove, 14.34, 3. Jakobe Hamilton, Rome, 14.51; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Samuel Smith, Union Grove, 36.97, 2. Cameron Hudson, Cedar Shoals, 37.02, 3. Jakobe Hamilton, Rome, 38.11; (400-meter relay) 1. Dutchtown, 41.23, 2. Griffin, 41.54, 3. Rome, 41.58; (1600-meter relay) 1. Eagle’s Landing (A), 3:14.43. 2. Southwest DeKalb (A), 3:14.71, 3. Dutchtown (A), 3:16.78; (High jump) 1. Amanuel McDowell, Griffin, 6-10.00, 2. Quez Miller, Griffin, 6-06.00, 3. Charles Jones, Ware County, J6-06.00; (Pole vault) 1. Stephen Smith, Cass HS, 15-06.00, 2. Grant Briscoe, Carrollton, J15-06.00, 3. Drew Traylor, Carrollton, 14-00.00; (Long jump) 1. Amanuel McDowell, Griffin, 24-03.50, 2. Sam Brown, New Hampstead, 23-07.00, 3. Jordan Barrow, Arabia Mountain, 22-10.00; (Triple jump) 1. Cameron Hudson, Cedar Shoals HS, 50-02.00, 2. Zahir Nichols, North Springs, 47-02.75, 3. Amanuel McDowell, Griffin, 46-09.75, (Shot put) 1. Justyn Loper, Whitewater, 54-06.25, 2. Robert Johnson, Carrollton, 53-02.75, 3. Tyler Southern, Union Grove HS, 52-04.00; (Discus) 1. Jalar Holley, Buford, 160-06, 2. Jase Hunter, Eagle's Landing, 158-04, 3. Keyon Smothers, Union Grove HS, 147-07

Girls Team Results: 1. Buford 72 points, 2. Miller Grove 43 points, 3. Jackson-Atlanta 41, 4. Riverwood 38, 5. North Springs 37.

Girls Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Lashanti Williams, Clarke Central, 11.88, 2. Trinity Rossum, Buford, 12.00, 3. Saran Kouyeth, North Springs, 12.02; (200) 1. Kimberly Harris, Buford, 23.63, 2. Saran Kouyeth, North Springs, 24.13, 3. Jadaja Baxter, Riverwood, 24.16; (400) 1. Kimberly Harris, Buford, 53.28*, 2. Niya Benton- Andrews, Jackson, Atlanta, 54.54, 3. Trinity Price, Buford, 55.81; (800) 1. Emoni Coleman, Miller Grove, 2:15.86, 2. Kayla Rose, McIntosh, 2:16.15, 3. Allie Walker, Starr's Mill, 2:21.46; (1600) 1. Kayla Rose, McIntosh, 5:02.26, 2. Emoni Coleman, Miller Grove, 5:08.12, 3. McKenna Trapheagen, Woodland-Carterville, 5:08.98; (3200) 1. Mackenzie Walls, Veterans, 10:55.90, 2. McKenna Trapheagen, Woodland-Carterville, 11:11.65, 3. Gabby Parsons, Union Grove HS, 11:33.95, (100-meter hurdles) 1. Darci Khan, Stockbridge HS, 13.76, 2. Rasunek Tyler-Thompson, Miller Grove, 14.32, 3. Sa'Mya Holloman-Lewis, North Springs, 14.49; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Niya Benton-Andrews, Jackson, Atlanta, 41.38, 2. Darci Khan, Stockbridge HS, 42.72, 3. Ryah Jackson, Jackson, Atlanta, 43.67; (400-meter relay) 1. Buford, 46.25, 2. Miller Grove, 46.61, 3. Jackson, Atlanta, 46.93; (1600-meter relay) 1. Buford (A) 3:44.28, 2 Fayette County (A), 3:50.33, 3. Starr’s Mill (A), 3:51,25; (High jump) 1. Cornesha Cannady, Ware County, 5-04.00, 2. Jania Joseph, Statesboro, J5-04.00, 3. Riley Johnson, Arabia Mountain, 5-02.00; (Pole vault) 1. Payton Phillips, Carrollton, 13-02.25*, 2. Julia Colson, Starr's Mill, 11-06.00, 3. Kaleila Abrille, Riverwood, 10-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Lashanti Williams, Clarke Central, 19-11.00, 2. Jadaja Baxter, Riverwood, 19-05.50, 3. Imani Moore, Fayette County, 18-08.00; (Triple jump) 1. Jahlia Evans, Rome HS, 38-10.50, 2. Sidney Sims, Fayette County, 38-05.50, 3. Shaianne Sipsey, Veterans, 38-04.50, (Shot put) 1. Hannah Jackson, Kell HS, 46-09.75, 2. Morgan Johnson, Whitewater, 44-09.75, 3. Layla Senter, Decatur, 41-11.25; (Discus) 1. Kamaria Horton, Eagle's Landing, 146-11, 2. Hannah Jackson, Kell HS, 136-10, 3. Morgan Johnson, Whitewater, 127-05.

Class AAAA

Boys Team Results: 1. St. Pius X 81 points, 2. Chapel Hill 72, 3. Sandy Creek 49, 4. Mary Persons 37.50, 5. Woodward Academy 34.

Boys Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Jaylen Slade, Chapel Hill, 10.66, 2. JaTravious Stewart, Cross Creek, 10.90, 3. Quen Wilson, Mary Persons HS, 11.10; (200) 1. Jaylen Slade, Chapel Hill, 21.22, 2. Robert Jared Williams, St. Pius X, 21.54, 3. Mike Wright, Woodward Academy, 21.94; (400) 1. AJ Hale, Sandy Creek, 47.50, 2. Shawn Langley, Chapel Hill, 47.71, 3. Robert Jared Williams, St. Pius X, 48.78; (800) 1. Jonathan Myrthil, Northside, Columbus, 1:52.98, 2. Karthik Kochuparambil, Denmark, 1:54.85, 3. Wesley John, Oconee County, 1:55.65; (1600) 1. Wesley John, Oconee County, 4:18.21, 2. Karthik Kochuparambil, Denmark, 4:18.75, 3. Justin Wachtel, Mary Persons HS, 4:20.66; (3200) 1. Justin Wachtel, Mary Persons HS, 9:24.13, 2. Leif Andersen, Marist, 9:31.97, 3. Davis Potts, North Oconee HS, 9:40.33; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Omarian Clemons, Sandy Creek, 14.21, 2. Matthew Harris, St. Pius X, 14.31, 3. Myles McCoy, Westover HS, 14.46; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Matthew Harris, St. Pius X, 37.39, 2. AJ Hale, Sandy Creek, 37.40, 3. Freddie Allen III, Chapel Hill, 37.63; (400-meter relay) 1. Shaw, 42.24, 2. St. Pius X, 42.47, 3. Eastside, 42.38; (1600-meter relay) 1. Chapel Hill, 3:18.41, 2. Sandy Creek, 3:18.65, 3. Eastside, 3:20.77; (High jump) 1. Sultan Simms, Woodward Academy, 6-06.00, 2. Silas Griffin, Northwest Whitfield, 6-04.00, 3. Desmond Williams, Mary Persons HS, 6-02.00; (Pole vault) 1. Scott Fagan, Madison County, 13-00.00, 2. Christian Houston, Woodward Academy, 12-06.00, 3. Wes Lozano, Heritage, Catoosa, J12-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Matthew Harris, St. Pius X, 23-06.50, 2. Jacoby Puckett, Spalding, 23-01.00, 3. Freddie Allen III, Chapel Hill, 22-08.25; (Triple jump) 1. Ian Rome, Columbus, 47-06.00, 2. Jayden Braxton, Chapel Hill, 46-01.25, 3. Terrence Robinson, West Hall, 45-05.25; (Shot put) 1. Tanner Duffin, St. Pius X, 66-10.50, 2. Kyle Poole, North Oconee HS, 51-06.50, 3. Will Pilgrim, Cedartown, 50-06.00; (Discus) 1. Tanner Duffin, St. Pius X, 187-01, 2. Kyle Poole, North Oconee HS, 179-06, 3. Zaire Flournoy, Chapel Hill, 148-09.

Girls Team Results: 1. Chapel Hill 85.5, 2. Sandy Creek 60.5, 3. Woodward Academy 44, 4. Marist 42, 5. Blessed Trinity 36.

Girls Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Talaya Lewis, Richmond Academy, 11.99, 2. Kayla Sweeney, Howard HS, 12.06, 3. Aaliyah James, West Hall, 12.16; (200) 1. Talaya Lewis, Richmond Academy, 24.86, 2. Aaliyah James, West Hall, 25.12, 3. Kayla Sweeney, Howard HS, 25.44; (400) 1. Gabriella Grissom, Sandy Creek, 55.65, 2. Ilene Soleyn, Chapel Hill, 56.05, 3. Kimora Cook, Chapel Hill, 58.17; (800) 1. Gabriella Grissom, Sandy Creek, 2:14.86, 2. Naomi Coombs, Gilmer, 2:17.57, 3. Caroline McArthur, Oconee County, 2:18.29; (1600) 1. Maggie Yankovich, St. Pius X, 5:02.89, 2. Hannah Miniutti, Blessed Trinity, 5:05.09, 3. Kathleen Maley, Marist, 5:06.62; (3200) 1. Hannah Miniutti, Blessed Trinity, 11:09.87, 2. Morgan Vaden, St. Pius X, 11:12.35, 3. Kathleen Maley, Marist, 11:13.22; (100-meter hurdles) 1. Chastity Pickett, Westover HS, 14.27, 2. Abigail Turnbull, Chapel Hill, 15.20, 3. Madelyn Thompson, Heritage, Catoosa, 15.45; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Chastity Pickett, Westover HS, 42.03, 2. Jania Hodges, Sandy Creek, 42.24, 3. Savannah Simms, Woodward Academy, 45.27; (400-meter relay) 1. Chapel Hill, 47.70, 2. Sandy Creek, 48.14, 3. Carver, Columbus, 48.38; (1600-meter relay) 1. Chapel Hill, 3:56.31, 2. Sandy Creek, 3:56.53, 4. Woodward, 4:00.26; (High jump) 1. Jada Blanton, Luella, 5-06.00, 2. Mollie Speights, Baldwin, 5-04.00, 3. Jania Hodges, Sandy Creek, 5-02.00; (Pole vault) 1. Journey Gurley Madison County, 12-06.00, 2. Molly Devinney, Woodward Academy, 10-00.00, 3. Julia Peroni, Oconee County, 9-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Jada Grant, LaGrange, 18-09.50, 2. Jania Hodges, Sandy Creek, 18-08.50, 3. Sadrea Mabry, Carver, Columbus, 17-09.25; (Triple jump) 1. Qua'Neshia Hamilton, Burke County, 38-01.50, 2. Jada Grant, LaGrange, 38-01.00, 3. Samyzia Sears, Northside, Columbus, 37-03.50; (Shot put) 1. Kassidy Amerson-Fox, Chapel Hill, 40-03.00, 2. London Shaw, Cartersville, 40-01.00, 3. Shania Riles, Carver, Columbus, 40-00.00; (Discus) 1. Kassidy Amerson-Fox, Chapel Hill, 125-04, 2. Nakalaya Burrell, North Clayton, 124-05; 3. Haylee Terry, Southeast Whitfield, 118-03.

Class AAA

Boys Team Results: 1. Jefferson 87 points, 2. Liberty County 45. 3. Westminster 40, 4. Hart County 33. 4. Monroe, Albany 33.

Boys Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Travon Phillips, Long County, 10.68, 2. Gerrard Brown, Islands, 10.80, 3. Jaleel Gilbert, Liberty County, 10.87. (200) 1. Travon Phillips, Long County, 21.36, 2. Jaleel Gilbert, Liberty County, 21.69, 3. Trevin Curry, Hart County, 22.13; (400) 1. Kason Jones, Monroe, 48.96, 2. Dennis Foster, Jackson, 49.11, 3. Jaylin Ferrell, Liberty County, 50.29; (800) 1. George Adams, Pace Academy, 1:56.12, 2. Sam Adams, Pace Academy, 1:56.40, 3. Devan Crow, North Hall, 1:56.49; (1600) 1. Devan Crow, North Hall, 4:19.72, 2. Peter Huff, Westminster, 4:19.94, 3. George Adams, Pace Academy, 4:23.40; (3200) 1. Will Wallace, Westminster, 9:29.34, 2. Jackson Borden, Lovett, 9:29.58, 3. Zachary Roe, Westminster, 9:30.19; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Eli Morris, Jefferson, 14.05, 2. Keymiiah Bennett, Liberty County, 14.75, 3. Dimitri Cooper, Cedar Grove, 14.78; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Eli Morris, Jefferson, 37.67, 2. Dimitri Cooper, Cedar Grove, 39.69, 3. Devin Trammell, Jefferson, 39.70; (400-meter hurdles) 1. Greater Atlanta Christian, 47.54, 2. Monroe, Albany, 48. 46, 3. Jefferson, 48.66; (1600-meter relay) 1. Franklin County, 3:23.03, 2. Cedar Grove, 3:24.67, 3. Calhoun, 3:25.37; (High jump) 1. Jason Burke, Jefferson, 6-06.00, 2. Elijah Robinson, Hart County, 6-04.00, 3. Domonik Henderson, Monroe, Albany, J6-04.00; (Pole vault) 1. Ryder Pagel, Jefferson, 14-06.00, 2. Tripp Bullock, Jefferson, 14-00.00, 3. Tyler Foreman, Pierce County, 13-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Roy Dixon, Greater Atlanta Christian, 23-08.50, 2. Shun Taylor, Towers, 22-06.00, 3. Elijah Hobson, Towers, 22-02.50; (Triple jump) 1. Elijah Williams, Monroe Area, 47-01.25, 2. Shun Taylor, Towers, 44-09.75, 3. LaDerrick Johnson, Jackson, 44-02.00; (Shot put) 1. Robbie Head, Jefferson, 51-04.50, 2. Kaimon Rucker, Hart County, 50-11.00, 3. Kalen Deloach, Islands, 50-09.00; (Discus) 1. Spencer Helms, Greater Atlanta Christian, 160-04, 2. Kalen Deloach, Islands, 149-02, 3. Carson Griffin, Calhoun, 139-00.

Girls Team Results: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian 109 points, 2. Monroe, Albany 84, 3. Jefferson 79, Cedar Grove 55, 5. Westminster 46.

Girls Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Aubrey Guyden, Cedar Grove, 12.05, 2. Mikendy Edwards, Monroe, Albany, 12.28, 3. Serenity Harry, Stone Mountain, 12.35; (200) 1. Jasmine Jones, Greater Atlanta Christian, 24.05, 2. Aubrey Guyden, Cedar Grove, 25.05, 3. Mikendy Edwards, Monroe, Albany, 25.46; (400) 1. Chloe Fair, Greater Atlanta Christian, 56.63, 2. Alexandria Riley, Windsor Forest, 59.20, 3. J'Milya Poole, Monroe, Albany, 59.33; (800) 1. Camielle Milledge, Monroe, Albany, 2:19.80, 2. Naima Turbes, Westminster, 2:19.92, 3. Annie Jardina, Westminster, 2:20.49; (1600) 1. Haley Hooper, Lovett, 5:06.27, 2. Naima Turbes, Westminster, 5:10.10, 3. Katherine Vuckovic, Westminster, 5:19.58; (3200) 1. Kaylee Bandy, Coahulla Creek, 11:36.16, 2. Katherine Law, Jefferson, 11:44.57, 3. Frankie Muldoon, Dawson County, 11:46.76; (100-meter hurdles) 1. Jasmine Jones, Greater Atlanta Christian, 14.12, 2. Gracie McBride, North Hall, 14.73, 3. Tayla Moreland, Pike County, 15.04; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Chloe Fair, Greater Atlanta Christian, 43.83, 2. Camielle Milledge, Monroe, Albany, 43.83, 3. J'Milya Poole, Monroe, Albany, 45.51; (400-meter relay) 1. Greater Atlanta Christian, 47.54, 2. Monroe, Albany, 48.46, 3. Jefferson, 48.66; (1600-meter relay) 1. Greater Atlanta Christian, 3:55.12, 2. Monroe, Albany, 3:59.03, 3. Jefferson, 4:05.58; (High jump) 1. JoJo Smith, Jefferson, 5-02.00, 2. Morgan Allen, Ringgold, J5-02.00, 3. Camielle Milledge, Monroe, Albany, 5-00.00. (Pole vault) 1. Anna Moore, Jefferson, 11-04.00, 2. Claire Kulniszewsk, Jefferson, 10-00.00, 3. Anna Smith, Westminster, J10-00.00; (Long jump) 1. Jasmine Jones, Greater Atlanta Christian, 20-02.25, 2. Tayla Moreland, Pike County, 18-08.75, 3. Chloe Fair, greater Atlanta Christian, 18-05.50; (Triple jump) 1. Taliyah Carter, Cook, 37-08.25, 2. Gracie McBride, North Hall, 37-06.00, 3. Kayla Cox, Kendrick, 36-10.75; (Shot put) 1. Ellie Isaacs, Jefferson, 40-03.50, 2. Alana Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian, 40-02.50, 3. Macy Carter, Pike County, 39-10.50; (Discus) 1. Leia Williams, Liberty County, 126-05, 2. Antania Swain, Cedar Grove, 124-05, 3. Nakiyah Washington, Adairsville, 123-03.

Class AA

Boys Team Results: 1. Bleckley County 88 points, 2. Elbert County 47, 3. Banks County 36, 4. Rockmart 35, 5. Douglass-Atlanta 31.

Boys Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Nykeem Farrow, Bleckley County, 10.72, 2. Bryce Bailey, Bleckley County, 10.81, 3. Artis Kingsberry, Swainsboro, 10.83; (200) 1. Mecca Jackson, Washington County, 25.40*, 2. Jasmine Strickland, KIPP Atlanta, 25.57*, 3. Emerson Brown, Elbert County, 25.68*; (400) 1. Keyon Coley, Douglass Atlanta, 49.31*, 2. Sammy Morrow, Thomasville, 49.61*, 3. Ty Johnson, Elbert County, 50.06*; (800) 1. Jamie Townes, Westside, Augusta, 2:01.11*, 2. Wes Ledford, Banks County, 2:01.22*, 3. Robert Latimore, South Atlanta, 2:01.70*; (1600) 1. Guy Gober, Rabun County, 4:29.15*, 2. Garrett Rogers, Bleckley County, 4:30.98, 3. Jaylen Thigpen, Bleckley County, 4:36.69; (3200) 1. Garrett Rogers, Bleckley County, 9:51.60*, 2. Griffin Stephens, Banks County, 9:53.81, 3. Luke Gambrell, Union County, 10:21.53; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Metrius Fleming, Elbert County, 13.94*, 2. Zoryan Hendricks, Rockmart, 14.14*, 3. Rufus Sims, Temple, 14.89; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Zoryan Hendricks, Rockmart, 38.31*, 2. Marcuz Mitchell, Bremen, 39.63*, 3. Tiavonn Redfield, Josey, 39.67*; (400-meter relay) 1. Bleckley County, 41.79, 2. Swainsboro, 42.07, 3. Rockmart, 42.26; (1600-meter relay) 1. Bleckley County, 3:25.10, 2. KIPP Atlanta, 3:26.59, 3. Callaway, 3:26.69; (High jump) 1. Jyheem Rollins, Butler, 6-08.00*, 2. Emmanuel Mann, Jordan, 6-06.00 3. Deandre Pitts, Bleckley County, 6-04.00; (Pole vault) 1. Baily Scarborough, Heard County, 12-06.00*, 2. Marcuz Mitchell, Bremen, J12-06.00*, 3. Sean Hall, Banks County, J12-06.00*; (Long jump) 1. Metrius Fleming, Elbert County, 24-00.50*, 2. Emmanuel Mann, Jordan, 22-09.00, 3. Cedric King, Jeff Davis, 21-04.00; (Triple jump) 1. Zoryan Hendricks, Rockmart, 46-06.00*, 2. Metrius Fleming, Elbert County, 45-01.50, 3. Darrell Smith, East Laurens, 45-01.25; (Shot put) 1. Zaylin Wood, Heard County, 55-02.25*, 2. Caleb Hartley, Toombs County, 55-00.50, 3. Carlos Allen, Douglass Atlanta, 51-05.00; (Discus) 1. Caleb Hartley, Toombs County, 165-06*, 2. Bryan Bradford, Elbert County, 152-03, 3. Jackson Ramey, Banks County, 149-09.

Girls Team Results: 1. Elbert 60.5 points, 2. Oglethorpe County 52.5, 3. KIPP Atlanta 49, 4. East Laurens 40, 5. Bleckley County 39.5.

Girls Individual results: (100-meter dash) 1. Emerson Brown, Elbert County, 12.15, 2. Jasmine Strickland, KIPP Atlanta, 12.26, 3. Keiana Littleton, Jeff Davis, 12.38; (200) 1. Mecca Jackson, Washington County, 25.40*, 2. Jasmine Strickland, KIPP Atlanta, 25.57*, 3. Emerson Brown, Elbert County, 25.68*; (400) 1. Mecca Jackson, Washington County, 58.64*, 2. Ella Stoudenmire, Oglethorpe County, 58.74*, 3. Aniyah Simpson, Callaway, 1:00.16; (800) 1. Ella Stoudenmire, Oglethorpe County, 2:22.95*, 2. Kennedee Williams, East Laurens, 2:23.01*, 3. Katie Wadsworth, Oglethorpe County, 2:25.15*; (1600) 1. Austin Perez, Bleckley County, 5:26.67*, 2. Zoe Sanchez, Union County, 5:32.13, 3. Katie Wadsworth, Oglethorpe County, 5:34.08; (3200) 1. Zoe Sanchez, Union County, 11:52.00*, 2. Austin Perez, Bleckley County, 12:00.71, 3. Kayla Hutcherson, Armuchee, 12:26.66; (100-meter hurdles) 1. Ikeria Hamilton, East Laurens, 15.40*, 2. Maureen Sutphin, Harlem, 15.73*, 3. Shakiera Woods, KIPP Atlanta, 16.40; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Brianna McRae, Dublin, 47.65*, 2. Shakiera Woods, KIPP Atlanta, 47.93*, 3. Jayda Jones, Oglethorpe County, 47.95*; (400-meter relay) 1. Elbert County, 48.55, 2. KIPP Atlanta, 49.04, 3. Callaway, 49.28; (1600-meter relay) 1. Oglethorpe County, 4:09.54, 2. Vidalia, 4:09.58, 3. East Laurens, 4:10.10; (High jump) 1. Megan Kent, Model, 5-04.00, 2. Lily Kendall, St. Vincent's, J5-04.00*, 3. Tykeya Gray, Elbert County, 5-02.00; (Pole vault) 1. Ellie Getchell, Model, 11-00.00*, 2. Brooklyn Kierbow, Bremen, 10-06.00, 3. Abbi Belflower, Bleckley County, 9-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Myesha Hall, Vidalia, 17-08.00*, 2. Divoria Gafney, Toombs County, 17-07.75, 3. Kyah Crook, Fitzgerald, 16-11.00; (Triple jump) 1. Ikeria Hamilton, East Laurens, 37-08.00*, 2. Myesha Hall, Vidalia, 36-06.00, 3. Keiana Littleton, Jeff Davis, 36-04.00; (Shot put) 1. Shakira Ardister, Elbert County, 39-02.00*, 2. Lillan Pittman, Toombs County, 38-11.00, 3. Cheyenne Temple, Gordon Central, 37-03.00; (Discus) 1. Beth Taylor, Heard County, 127-10*, 2. Kamaya Foster, Lamar County, 121-05, 3. Daneshia Wooten, Jeff Davis, 119-09.

Class A-Private

Boys Team Results: 1. Landmark Christian 105 points, 2. Athens Academy 79, 3. Riverside Military 77, 4. St. Francis 40, 5. Darlington School 34.

Boys Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Isaiah Wadsworth, St. Francis, 10.92, 2. William Griffin, Calvary Day, 11.06, 3. Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock, 11.07; (200) 1. Isaac Teasley, Riverside Military, 22.28, 2. Ryan Restifo, Galloway, 22.28, 3. William Griffin, Calvary Day, 22.58; (400) 1. Isaac Teasley, Riverside Military, 48.83, 2. Trevor Bone, Athens Academy, 49.09, 3. Charles Smith, First Presbyterian, 50.00; (800) 1. Kameron Jackson, Landmark Christian, 1:54.93, 2. Brandon Potra, Hebron, 1:56.73, 3. Jonathan House, Mt. Paran Christian, 1:57.15; (1600) 1. Zack Truitt, Landmark Christian, 4:17.25, 2. Graham Blanks, Athens Academy, 4:20.04, 3. Devin Wade, Whitefield Academy, 4:21.41; (3200) 1. Graham Blanks, Athens Academy, 9:13.93*, 2. Zack Truitt, Landmark Christian, 9:34.34, 3. Devin Wade, Whitefield Academy, 9:38.05; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Roth Wilcox, Darlington, 14.72, 2. Matthew McNair, Mt. de Sales, 14.81, 3. Grey Bourlet, Tallulah Falls, 14.97; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Roth Wilcox, Darlington School, 39.27, 2. Tyler Span, Landmark Christian, 40.73, 3. Grey Bourlet, Tallulah Falls, 40.78; (400-meter relay) 1. Trinity School, 42.61, 2. Athens Academy, 42.78, 3. Mt. Vernon, 43.08; (1600-meter relay) 1. Landmark Christian, 3:21.92, 2. Riverside Military, 3:23.48, 3. Athens Academy, 3:27.47; (High jump) 1. McKinley Thompson, Stratford Academy, 6-06.00, 2. Louis Brogan, Whitefield Academy, 6-04.00, 3. Deion Colzie, Athens Academy, 6-04.00; (Pole vault) 1. Matthew Stainback, Wesleyan, 13-00.00, 2. Micah McAllister, Landmark Christian,12-06.00, 3. Brogan Korta, Landmark Christian, J12-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Dwon Odom, St. Francis, 22-00.25, 2. Khalid Duke, Riverside Military, 21-07.00, 3. Joshua Smith, Landmark Christian, 21-00.75; (Triple jump) 1. Dwon Odom, St. Francis, 44-09.00, 2. Brelan Holston, George Walton, 44-01.25, 3. Joshua Smith, Landmark Christian, 42-10.75; (Shot put) 1. LenNeth Whitehead, Athens Academy, 64-07.00, 2. Micah Harden, Hebron, 50-02.75, 3. Tate Ratledge, Darlington School, 49-02.50; (Discus) 1. Lamar Gordon, Riverside Military, 166-07, 2. LenNeth Whitehead, Athens Academy, 160-03, 3. Braxton Brown, Landmark Christian, 150-02.

Girls Team Results: 1. Mount Paran Christian 68 points, 2. North Cobb Christian 62, 3. Hebron Christian 47, 4. Atlanta International 46, 5. Holy Innocents’ 37.

Girls Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Synclair Savage, North Cobb Christian, 12.11, 2. Shelby Wingate, Whitefield Academy, 12.44, 3. Jayla Brown, Galloway, 12.63; (200) 1. Synclair Savage, North Cobb Christian, 24.97, 2. Jayla Brown, Galloway, 25.48; 3. Shelby Wingate, Whitefield Academy, 25.88; (400) 1. Jessicka Woods, Mt. Vernon, 57.71, 2. Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 58.47, 3. Kennedy Oglesby, North Cobb Christian, 59.70; (800) 1. Cara Joyce, Atlanta Inter., 2:12.79, 2. Jackie Addy, Holy Innocents, 2:16.77, 3. Addison Ollendick-Smith, Athens Academy, 2:19.62; (1600) 1. Cara Joyce, Atlanta Inter., 4:57.90, 2. Reagan Mahoney, Atlanta Inter., 5:00.99, 3. Jackie Addy, Holy Innocents, 5:02.67; (3200) 1. Erin Fegans, Landmark Christian, 10:49.35, 2. Reagan Mahoney, Atlanta Inter., 10:53.41, 3. Brooke Browning, Hebron, 11:30.96; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Renee Dockins, Mt. Paran Christian, 15.09, 2. Margaret Dudley, Wesleyan, 16.83; 3. Sydney Spivey, Tallulah Falls, 16.90; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Jessicka Woods, Mt. Vernon, 43.88, 2. Ayden Drake, Providence Christian, 46.78; 3. Nea Sanders, Wesleyan, 47.17; (400-meter relay) 1. Mt. Paran Christian (A), 49.08, 2. Mt. Paran Christian (B); 3. North Cobb Christian, 49.67; (1600-meter relay) 1. Atlanta International, 4:01.11, 2. North Cobb Christian, 4:03.93, 3. Hebron Christian (4:08.23); (High jump) 1. Savannah Samuel, St. Francis, 5-04.00; 2. Savannah Casey, Mt. Paran Christian, 5-00.00, 3. Riley Overton, Mt. Paran Christian, 5-00.00; (Pole vault) 1. MacKenzie Gignilliat, Walker, 10-00.00, 2. Rachael Ruff, Hebron Christian, 9-06.00, 3. Emily Gay, Tallulah Falls, J9-06.00; (Long jump) 1. Synclair Savage, North Cobb Christian, 19-03.50*; 2. Jasmine Akins, Calvary Day, 18-11.50, 3. Jasmine Barrow, Athens Academy, 17-11.00; (Triple jump) 1. Jasmine Akins, Calvary Day, 39-10.50*, 2. Jasmine Barrow, Athens Academy, 39-06.50, 3. Malia Melton, Hebron Christian, 35-05.00; (Shot put) 1. Jada Farrell, Holy Innocents, 41-11.00, 2. Sydney Artis, Mt. de Sales, -36-06.25, 3. Erin Fortson, First Presbyterian, 36-04.00; (Discus) 1. Kacey Kemp, Darlington School, 126-01, 2. Sarahjane Johnson, Athens Christian, 110-04, 3. Claire Harrison, First Presbyterian, 106-01.

Class A-Public

Boys Team Results: 1. Commerce 71.5 points, 2. Turner County 67, 3. Montgomery County 51, 4. Gordon Lee 49.5, 5. Hancock Central 47.

Boys Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Deion Carter, ECI, 10.89, 2. Jamie Lewis, Mitchell County, 11.08, 3. Demarcus Barne, Turner County, 11.19; (200) 1. Demetrius Mitchell, Greene County, 22.24, 2. Deion Carter, ECI, 22.37, 3. Jay Evans, Chattahoochee Co, 22.41; (400) 1. Daikyvius Phillips, Macon County, 49.92, 2. Keiondre Davis, Terrell County, 50.99, 3. DaJuan Wood, Commerce, 51.88; (800) 1. Darius Battle, Hancock Central, 2:03.14, 2. Cameron Bailey, Pelham, 2:04.28, 3. Trey Ricks, Montgomery County, 2:05.56; (1600) 1. Jasper Wilson, Gordon Lee, 4:47.11, 2. JJ Morris, Commerce, 4:48.49, 3. Demarco Hernandez, Commerce, 4:54.08; (3200) 1. Jake Lee, Gordon Lee, 10:18.96, 2. Brandon Martin, Commerce, 10:19.02, 3. Treveon Crayton, Hancock Central, 10:37.58; (110-meter hurdles) 1. Trendarius Henderson, Turner County, 14.44, 2. Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes, 14.54, 3. Marc Drake, Warren County, 15.45; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Trendarius Henderson, Turner County, 38.82; 2. Deondre Lester, Washington-Wilkes, 39.58, 3. DaJuan Wood, Commerce, 40.96; (400-meter relay) 1. Greene County, 42.82, 2. Mitchell County, 42.87, 3. Turner County, 43.76; (1600-meter relay) 1. Turner County, 3:27.06, 2. Hancock Central, 3:29.43, 3. Terrell County, 3:30.28; (High jump) 1. Wiley Heming, Gordon Lee, 6-02.00, 2. Xavier Brantley, Montgomery County, 6-00.00, 3. LaRonya Williams, Greene County, J6-00.00; (Pole vault) 1. Tucker Flint, Commerce, 13-06.00, 2. Lambdin Hardy, Commerce, 13-00.00, 3. Jagger Martin, Gordon Lee, 12-00.00; (Long jump) 1. Shannon Segars, Commerce, 22-02.50, 2. Qeontavious Ivey, Hancock Central, 21-07.00, 3. Jackson Fulks, Schley County, 21-06.00; (Triple jump) 1. Da'Quan Jackson, Montgomery County, 46-10.00, 2. Jackson Fulks, Schley County, 46-01.00; 3. Trendarius Henderson, Turner County, 45-09.25; (Shot put) 1. Kolbi Ferguson, Lincoln County, 50-07.75, 2. Jeffrey Enabulele, Elite Scholars, 48-06.00, 3. Malik Mango, Pelham, 47-03.00; (Discus) 1. Zack Brown, Turner County, 140-06, 2. Kaylb Bussey, Warren County, 140-00, 3. Kaben Hunt, Hancock Central, 128-03.

Girls Team Results: 1. Gordon Lee 87 points, 2. Telfair County 78, 3. Marion County 55, 4. Washington-Wilkes 53, 5. Greene County 40.

Girls Individual Results: (100-meter dash) 1. Tycoriah Danner, Washington-Wilkes, 12.32, 2. Brandy Mackey, Telfair County, 12.49, 3. Erien Jones, Greene County, 12.79; (200) 1. Brandy Mackey, Telfair County, 25.66, 2. Tycoriah Danner, Washington-Wilkes, 25.70, 3. Febbie King, Marion County, 26.30; (400) 1. Brandy Mackey, Telfair County, 25.66, 2. Tycoriah Danner, Washington-Wilkes, 25.70, 3. Febbie King, Marion County, 26.30; (800) 1. De'Aisha Stephens, Georgia Military, 2:28.20, 2. Paige White, Telfair County, 2:28.54, 3. Dasia Wyatt, Bowdon, 2:28.57; (1600) 1. Gracie O'Neal, Gordon Lee, 5:16.09, 2. Paige White, Telfair County, 5:46.67, 3. Katelyn Taylor, Ace Charter, 5:56.19; (3200) 1. Gracie O'Neal, Gordon Lee, 11:27.52, 2. Katelyn Taylor, Ace Charter, 13:14.79, 3. Maya Wynn, Furlow, 13:22.25; (100-meter hurdles) 1. Addison Sturdivant, Gordon Lee, 16.05, 2. Nyiah Kelley, Schley County, 16.37, 3. Talaya Robinson, Claxton, 16.45; (300-meter hurdles) 1. Addison Sturdivant, Gordon Lee, 47.61, 2. Adrianna Huckaby, Terrell County, 48.88, 3. Destiny Barksdale, Lincoln County, 49.53; (400-meter relay) 1. Washington-Wilkes, 49.19, 2. Telfair County, 49.26, 3. Greene County, 49.33; (1600-meter relay) 1. Telfair County, 4:10.01, 2. Greene County, 4:12.85, 3. Marion County, 4:17.37; (High jump) 1. Kaylee Brown, Gordon Lee, 5-04.00, 2. Ansley Whitley, Marion County, 5-02.00, 3. Talaya Robinson, Claxton, 5-02.00; (Pole vault) 1. Kaylee Brown, Gordon Lee, 10-09.00, 2. Lauren Massey, Commerce, 9-00.00, 3. Skylar Arnston, Commerce, J9-00.00; (Long jump) 1. Tycoriah Danner, Washington-Wilkes, 18-06.50, 2. Brandy Mackey, Telfair County, 18-02.50, 3. De'Aisha Stephens, Georgia Military, 17-01.50; (Triple jump) 1. Katelyn Bennett, Lincoln County, 34-10.25, 2. Kandace Prather, Crawford County, 34-08.50, 3. Kendeasha Swinson, Telfair County, 34-05.50; (Shot put) 1. Kenjanai Brown, Pelham, 42-00.50, 2. Trista Gay, Bowdon, 37-10.50, 3. Krystian Jones, Pelham, 37-08.00; (Discus) 1. Ansley Whitley, Marion County, 127-04, 2. Ashley Whitley, Marion County, 125-08, 3. Allycia Hill, Terrell County, 115-09.50.

