Daily List: Georgia head coaches who attended Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern is the most common alma mater among Georgia’s high school football head coaches, as 35 of them are former Eagles. That’s about one in 12 of the GHSA’s 418.
Mark Adams, Cross Keys
Danny Britt, Benedictine
Adam Clack, Milton
Will Conner, Hawkinsville
Dexter Copeland, Macon Co.
Nick Davis, Spalding
Steve DeVoursney, Cairo
Joe Dupree, Southwest
Cherard Freeman, Warren Co.
Brad Harber, Crisp County
Ashley Harden, Northeast
William Harrell, Hephzibah
Barney Hester, Howard
Buddy Holder, Effingham Co.
Chris Johnson, Metter
Corey Joyner, Dougherty
Lemuel Lackey, Evans
Justin Larmond, Miller Grove
Tim Mathis, St. Francis
Earthwind Moreland, Grady
Mark Myers, Riverwood
Don Norton, Johnson County
Eric Parker, Burke County
Steve Pennington, SE Bulloch
J.T. Pollock, Long County
Scott Roberts, Swainsboro
Darius Smiley, Central (Carroll)
Franklin Stephens, Ware Co.
Nick Tatum, Tattnall County
Mark Walker, Brantley County
Charlie Waters, Jenkins County
Kevin Whitley, Stockbridge
Shane Williamson, Lumpkin Co.
Casey Wingard, Gilmer
Rico Zackery, Villa Rica
