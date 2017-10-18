ajc logo
Daily List: Georgia head coaches who attended Georgia Southern

By Todd Holcomb
Oct 18, 2017

Georgia Southern is the most common alma mater among Georgia’s high school football head coaches, as 35 of them are former Eagles. That’s about one in 12 of the GHSA’s 418.

Mark Adams, Cross Keys

Danny Britt, Benedictine

Adam Clack, Milton

Will Conner, Hawkinsville

Dexter Copeland, Macon Co.

Nick Davis, Spalding

Steve DeVoursney, Cairo

Joe Dupree, Southwest

Cherard Freeman, Warren Co.

Brad Harber, Crisp County

Ashley Harden, Northeast

William Harrell, Hephzibah

Barney Hester, Howard

Buddy Holder, Effingham Co.

Chris Johnson, Metter

Corey Joyner, Dougherty

Lemuel Lackey, Evans

Justin Larmond, Miller Grove

Tim Mathis, St. Francis

Earthwind Moreland, Grady

Mark Myers, Riverwood

Don Norton, Johnson County

Eric Parker, Burke County

Steve Pennington, SE Bulloch

J.T. Pollock, Long County

Scott Roberts, Swainsboro

Darius Smiley, Central (Carroll)

Franklin Stephens, Ware Co.

Nick Tatum, Tattnall County

Mark Walker, Brantley County

Charlie Waters, Jenkins County

Kevin Whitley, Stockbridge

Shane Williamson, Lumpkin Co.

Casey Wingard, Gilmer

Rico Zackery, Villa Rica

Todd Holcomb
