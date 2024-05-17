Social media outraged at video appearing to show Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura

The footage of Combs and Ventura appears to corroborate claims made by Ventura in a federal lawsuit she filed against the entertainment mogul in November 2023, accusing him of rape and abuse. Ventura and Combs agreed to settle the lawsuit on November 17.

According to the settled lawsuit, the singer, model and actress reportedly dated Combs off and on since meeting in 2005, shortly after the release of her debut self-titled album on Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment record label. The couple’s time together ended in 2019, and Venture married Alex Fine, her personal trainer, in September of that year.

Comments on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter, were damning. Some of X’s most visible voices spoke out against Combs’ violent attack on their personal accounts.

I’m not reposting that Diddy/Cassie video but that man is a monster and anyone defending him should be ashamed of themselves — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2024

So many people doubted Cassie’s story when it took unbelievable courage for her to come forward. God bless that woman. Wishing her every good thing. Diddy is a POS. https://t.co/6jDwP99yPF — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 17, 2024

Some spread responsibility for Combs’ behavior beyond him, suggesting that he may have been allowed for years to abuse Cassie.

And let’s clean house with everyone who covered up for Diddy for all those years. He doesn’t abuse Cassie like this without a whole host of enablers. — deray (@deray) May 17, 2024

It’s not just Diddy, it’s the number of people who knew for so long and just stood there and watched it happen. — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) May 17, 2024

Diddy failed Cassie.

The hotel failed Cassie.

The industry failed Cassie.



What’s awful is knowing that this attack was caught on tape. Because I guarantee you it wasn’t the first or last time Diddy attacked Cassie.



Disgusted by domestic abuse. There is NO excuse for it. — Preston “Still A Side Bunk” Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) May 17, 2024

Some of the backlash came from voices representing Atlanta, including George Foster, former NFL offensive tackle who played for UGA.

Wonder if the Diddy apologists gonna quiet it loud now. They swore it was a witch hunt. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) May 17, 2024

Some mentioned Kim Porter, Combs’ longtime partner prior to his relationship with Cassie.

I need Atlanta PD to reopen her case now. This man is a monster https://t.co/oDXzvKvTfH — SimplySimone (@simoneumba) December 17, 2023

And some asked if Atlanta should consider removing a symbol honoring Combs on the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame.

Should Atlanta take away Diddy’s BME Walk of Fame circle? pic.twitter.com/jEqkYTJlxM — Harrison Hope (@HarrisonPRHope) April 14, 2024

Combs is currently battling a number of lawsuits which accuse him of sexual assault.

In April, he filed a motion to dismiss a case brought by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims to be a victim of “revenge porn” which she claims was distributed by Combs. As previously reported in the AJC, Combs appears to be following the strategy of Atlanta attorney David Long-Daniels, who in February convinced a New York federal judge to toss sexual assault claims from 1975 against Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler.

Through his attorneys in the case, Combs filed a motion in late April seeking to dismiss the bulk of Dickerson-Neal’s complaint, which he described as “false, offensive, and salacious.” The motion cited an unrelated case against Tyler, who convinced a federal judge in New York to toss sexual assault claims against him, through his Atlanta attorney David Long-Daniels.

Combs is also deeply tied to Atlanta, from the music and entertainment scene to dining. In March, he announced the sale of his majority stake in Revolt TV following a raid on his property conducted as part of an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.