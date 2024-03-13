Naomi King memorial service set for Saturday at Ebenezer

For the third time in less than a year, the King family will gather at Ebenezer Baptist Church to say goodbye.
The family announced Wednesday that a public memorial for Naomi Ruth Barber King will be held Saturday at the church.
King, the wife of the Rev. Alfred Daniel (A.D.) Williams King, the younger brother of Martin Luther King Jr., died on March 7 at the age of 92.
A private family memorial service will be held Friday.
Naomi King married A.D. King in June of 1950 and followed him throughout the South as he pastored churches and worked alongside his brother in the civil rights movement.
A.D. King died in 1969, just 15 months after his brother’s assassination.
The King family has been directly affiliated with Ebenezer since 1894. As of late, the church has been a refuge for the family.
In July of 2023 the funeral of Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King’s older sister, was held there.
And in February, the church hosted a stunning candlelight evening memorial service for Dexter Scott King, who died of prostate cancer.
Naomi King’s memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.
Butterflies, which became a part of Naomi King’s persona and style, will be released in front of the King Center following the service.
