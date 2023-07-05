WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Slightly cooler temps with spotty afternoon thunderstorms

Metro Atlanta is getting a break from the near triple-digit temperatures Wednesday.

“I’m expecting highs generally into the mid and upper 80s, but it’s still going to feel hotter at times,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

In the city, the high will top out at 87 degrees and it’ll stay mostly cloudy. It should also stay mostly dry for the most part of the morning, but storms will start filtering in from the northeast throughout the afternoon, Deon said. Some of those storms could become strong with heavy downpours, so most of the area is under a level one of five risk for severe weather. But it’s really going to be hit-or-miss activity.

“It won’t be widespread, but there is that chance that we could be dealing with some damaging winds and hail,” Deon said.

So while not everyone is going to see the rain, it’ll still be a good idea to have an umbrella handy and an indoor backup plan for any outdoor activities, which is pretty typical for this time of year.

Thursday has similar conditions in store with slightly warmer temperatures. In fact, the high will stay right at 90 degrees for the next few days, and a 30-40% chance of rain and partly cloudy conditions will stay with us through the weekend.

