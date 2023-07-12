WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Last dry day before scattered showers return

Atlanta Weather
By
32 minutes ago
X

Wednesday is the last day to enjoy rain-free skies in metro Atlanta. But don’t worry, it won’t be a complete washout the rest of the week.

As has been the summertime trend, high temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 90s by the afternoon. But even with no rain, the humidity is still high. That means temperatures will feel closer to triple digits, according to the National Weather Service, but are expected to stay clear of heat advisory levels, which take effect when heat index values reach 105 degrees.

“It’ll be a nice day today for your outdoor plans,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’s looking good. Just take frequent breaks, stay hydrated; wear lightweight, light-colored clothing on a hot summertime day.”

Thursday and Friday will have a 40% chance of rain, but it’ll be scattered and many places will stay dry for most of the day, Monahan said. So there will be plenty of time to get outdoors on both days.

The likelihood of seeing storms increases over the weekend, with the best chance being Saturday at 60%. Sunday’s chance goes back down to 40%.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tom Cruise surprises Atlanta fans at ‘Mission: Impossible 7′ screening8h ago

Credit: AP

How Braves fared in 2023 MLB All-Star game
7h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MURPHY: A memo to national media - Brian Kemp is no moderate savior
54m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
14h ago

Credit: AP

‘It’s crazy. Absolutely crazy.’ Support grows for Christopher Eubanks at Wimbledon
15h ago
The Latest

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Heating up and drying out’ is the story for next few days
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Morning showers dry out by afternoon; highs in the mid 80s
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Isolated showers with cold front approaching
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
6h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
19h ago
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top