WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Last dry day before scattered showers return

Wednesday is the last day to enjoy rain-free skies in metro Atlanta. But don’t worry, it won’t be a complete washout the rest of the week.

As has been the summertime trend, high temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 90s by the afternoon. But even with no rain, the humidity is still high. That means temperatures will feel closer to triple digits, according to the National Weather Service, but are expected to stay clear of heat advisory levels, which take effect when heat index values reach 105 degrees.

“It’ll be a nice day today for your outdoor plans,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It’s looking good. Just take frequent breaks, stay hydrated; wear lightweight, light-colored clothing on a hot summertime day.”

Thursday and Friday will have a 40% chance of rain, but it’ll be scattered and many places will stay dry for most of the day, Monahan said. So there will be plenty of time to get outdoors on both days.

The likelihood of seeing storms increases over the weekend, with the best chance being Saturday at 60%. Sunday’s chance goes back down to 40%.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

