WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | It’s as cold as it’s been since March

Most of the region is in the 30s ahead of daybreak and some areas are even getting their first freeze of the season. That’s just a couple of weeks ahead of schedule, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. The first freeze typically falls on Nov. 16.

The last time Atlanta saw temperatures in the 30s was March 21, or 225 days ago, Monahan said. But with a northwestern breeze of about 12 mph, the wind chill is making it feel even colder — more like the 20s, so dress appropriately.

“We’re back in the heavy coat, maybe some gloves, maybe a hat or scarf for the bus stop this morning because that wind is really strong,” Monahan said. “It’s gonna get chilly pretty quick waiting for the bus this morning.”

As the day goes on, it’ll be bright and sunny, but temperatures will stay cooler than average. The high today will top out at about 54 degrees in the city, well below the average high of 69 degrees for this time of year.

By the evening, the breeze will have died down, so “we’re not gonna have as much of a wind chill overnight,” Monahan said, “but less wind also means the actual temperature can fall a little bit more. Many spots actually might be a little bit colder to start tomorrow morning.”

In fact, much of the state will be under a freeze warning again tomorrow from midnight to 10 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees are expected, according to the National Weather Service. So again, make sure that any pets or cold-sensitive plants have a warm place to spend the night.

The good news is that “these first cold shots of the year usually don’t last very long, and this one’s no different,” Monahan said. By the weekend, lows will stay in the 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s.

