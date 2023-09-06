WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Hottest day of the week and partly cloudy

38 minutes ago
Summer might be winding down, but there is still plenty of heat in store for metro Atlanta.

With highs in the low to mid 90s, Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Not much rain is in the forecast, either. The best chance for an isolated shower will be in northwest Georgia.

Cooler weather is on the horizon, though. A cold front will move into the area overnight, lowering humidity and creating a better chance of rain, Monahan said.

“We’ll have an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance (tonight),” he said. “(And) could track a couple of downpours first thing tomorrow morning. Then as this front moves in during the heating of the afternoon tomorrow, we’ll see some additional storms develop.”

The best chance for strong to severe storms will be on the south side of the metro.

By Friday, things dry out again and set us up for a warm, partly cloudy weekend.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

