WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Hazy and humid’ with temperatures near 90 again

After several off-and-on showers yesterday, Wednesday is shaping up to be a hot, sticky day in metro Atlanta with a hint of Canadian wildfire haze.

Temperatures are expected to reach near-90 degrees again this afternoon. And not much rain is in the forecast, but there is a 30% chance that some areas will see a few pop-up showers, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Further north, some of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires has reached Georgia’s mountain areas, Monahan said.

Hundreds of wildfires have been burning across Canada’s western provinces to Quebec for weeks, with northern winds bringing in heavy smoke and hazy conditions into the Great Lakes region from Cleveland to Buffalo and New York City, the Associated Press reported.

Here in Georgia, a northwestern wind blowing in behind a cold front will push that smoke further south, and by Thursday morning, a light-to-medium haze is expected to drape over the city, Monahan said.

“That will give us some pretty nice sunrises and sunsets,” he said.

So far, no air quality alerts have been issued for the metro area.

The cold front coming in ahead of the smoke should cool things down a bit on Thursday, with the high expected to stay in the low 80s, according to the forecast. The front will also bring in the possibility of some morning showers, and more clouds will build in by the afternoon.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Friday as temperatures gradually warm back up close to 90 degrees for the weekend.

