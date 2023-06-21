WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Cool, soggy first day of summer

BreakingNews
DeKalb police investigating shooting at apartment complex
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Summer officially starts today, and it’s going to be a lot like the past few days: Rainy and cloudy with cool temperatures.

Scattered showers will be popping up across metro Atlanta throughout the day Wednesday, and it’s “really gonna be hard to find very many dry hours in our forecast for today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

In the city, most of its rain should come in the afternoon, but clouds will be around all day for the first day of summer.

Also known as the summer solstice, it marks the longest day of the year. Every day forward, daylight hours will slowly dwindle until the winter solstice six months away, which marks the shortest day of the year.

But with more clouds than sunshine, the longest day of the year will stay cool with a high of just 75 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 88 degrees.

It won’t be much warmer on Thursday, either, with a high of 77 degrees. Things will warm up into the low 80s by Friday, and we’ll be closer to more seasonable temperatures over the weekend. Drier weather is in store for Saturday and Sunday, too, with just a 30% chance of isolated afternoon storms Saturday.

