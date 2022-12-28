WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After another cold start, Atlanta to see highs in the 50s

Atlanta is waking up to another chilly morning on Wednesday, with temperatures in town sitting at the freezing point at the start of the commute, according to Channel 2 Action News.
There shouldn’t be much of a wind chill, Channel 2 meteorologist Eboni Deon said, but the city can expect clear skies and for temperatures to rise throughout the day.
“We are going to keep it nice and bright, so grab those sunglasses along with a heavy coat, because getting out early is still going to be a little chilly out there,” Deon said. “But by the time we get into the early afternoon, temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.”
Temperatures will rise quickly, reaching the upper 40s by noon, before topping out at a projected high of 56 degrees in the afternoon, she said. That’s two degrees above average for this time of year and four degrees above Tuesday’s recorded high.
Deon said the sky will remain clear Thursday until the evening hours, which will allow temperatures to drop back into the 40s. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.
Those numbers will fall further overnight, dipping into the upper 30s by Thursday morning, according to Deon. She said the city can expect a warming trend on the horizon. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to get back into the 60s in Atlanta.
Deon expects the region to remain mostly dry through Thursday before a 30% chance of rain returns for Friday’s forecast. She said scattered showers will arrive late in the day on Friday before heavy rainfall moves through on Saturday, which carries an 80% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.
“Our New Year’s Eve starts off really wet ... but it does look like it will move out in time for the New Year’s celebrations,” she said.
