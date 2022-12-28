WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After another cold start, Atlanta to see highs in the 50s

Those numbers will fall further overnight, dipping into the upper 30s by Thursday morning, according to Deon. She said the city can expect a warming trend on the horizon. By Thursday, temperatures are expected to get back into the 60s in Atlanta.

Deon expects the region to remain mostly dry through Thursday before a 30% chance of rain returns for Friday’s forecast. She said scattered showers will arrive late in the day on Friday before heavy rainfall moves through on Saturday, which carries an 80% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

“Our New Year’s Eve starts off really wet ... but it does look like it will move out in time for the New Year’s celebrations,” she said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

