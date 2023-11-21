TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Strong, possibly severe storms on the way

Temperatures are in the upper 50s, and it’s just rain coming down this morning. But as we go into the afternoon, the severe weather risk increases. We’re only at a Level 1 of 5 risk, but that brings along a chance of damaging wind gusts of up to 40 mph, and a small chance of a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, Monahan said.

That’s thanks to “what we call the warm sector,” he said. “All you need to know about this is it’s the zone between the cold front and the warm front. It’s where the air gets warm and unstable enough for thunderstorms to develop.”

That warm front is pushing north through the state this morning, bringing today’s high up to around 67 degrees in the city. Then, the cold front will slowly move through this afternoon and evening. It’s along and ahead of that front where stronger storms could brew.

Things will dry out overnight, making for a dry but mostly cloudy Wednesday morning — just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Not much rain is in the forecast until Friday, with just a 30% chance of scattered showers.

