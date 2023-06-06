BreakingNews
City Council passes funding legislation for training center
X

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Highs near 90 degrees with scattered storms

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Don’t forget an umbrella as you head out the door Tuesday morning.

It’s already been storming in northern parts of metro Atlanta ahead of daybreak. Areas like far north Fulton County and Pickens, Forsyth and Cherokee counties have been waking up to several lightning strikes and heavy rain.

That line of storms should weaken and dissipate by the time the sun rises, but some isolated storms could redevelop further south this afternoon as the sun warms things up, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“A lot of heat builds today,” he said. “With the humidity, it’s going to be steamy today, kind of sticky. We’re going to climb up close to 90 degrees for the high.”

Any lingering showers and storms should wind down by the time the sun sets, making way for a mostly dry Wednesday. The high will again reach near 90 degrees with just a 20% chance of showers.

A cold front makes its way into the area on Thursday, bringing with it another chance of showers and storms. The high-temperature Thursday will stay in the low 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up Friday and into the weekend, with another round of thunderstorms possible on Sunday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: SK Battery America

Incentives for SK-Hyundai EV battery plant could total $700M2h ago

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift
38m ago

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man charged with murder
20m ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
1h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
1h ago

Fulton jail to stick with NaphCare through end of year
19m ago
The Latest

MONDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Beautiful start’ to the work week
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Toasty start to the weekend in Atlanta before scattered storms
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: ‘A lot of sunshine’ on tap; hot, mostly sunny weekend ahead
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center clears funding vote
1h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
16h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top