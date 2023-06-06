TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Highs near 90 degrees with scattered storms

Don’t forget an umbrella as you head out the door Tuesday morning.

It’s already been storming in northern parts of metro Atlanta ahead of daybreak. Areas like far north Fulton County and Pickens, Forsyth and Cherokee counties have been waking up to several lightning strikes and heavy rain.

That line of storms should weaken and dissipate by the time the sun rises, but some isolated storms could redevelop further south this afternoon as the sun warms things up, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“A lot of heat builds today,” he said. “With the humidity, it’s going to be steamy today, kind of sticky. We’re going to climb up close to 90 degrees for the high.”

Any lingering showers and storms should wind down by the time the sun sets, making way for a mostly dry Wednesday. The high will again reach near 90 degrees with just a 20% chance of showers.

A cold front makes its way into the area on Thursday, bringing with it another chance of showers and storms. The high-temperature Thursday will stay in the low 80s.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up Friday and into the weekend, with another round of thunderstorms possible on Sunday.

