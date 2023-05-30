X

TUESDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Comfortably warm day’ ahead

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After a pleasantly cool Memorial Day weekend, it’s going to get just a bit warmer Tuesday in metro Atlanta.

Morning conditions are starting off on the cool side with temperatures in the 50s for some areas, “so depending on where you are, you might want to start off the day with a light jacket or sweatshirt,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

The high today will be 82, just a couple of degrees below the average of 84 for this time of year. And the rain chances will remain low at just 20% with the skies staying partly cloudy for most of the day. Any rain should stay north of the metro area.

Similar conditions are in store for Wednesday, with a slightly higher chance of rain at 30%.

Temperatures warm gradually as the week goes on, and rain chances stay below 30% through the weekend.

Georgia GOP convention to briefly be 'center' of Republican universe
2h ago

