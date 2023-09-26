TUESDAY’S WEATHER | ‘Another warm day’ ahead of cool spell

Isolated showers possible later
Atlanta Weather
57 minutes ago
Metro Atlantans can enjoy another warmer-than-usual day before cooler air moves in for the next couple of days.

Today’s high temperature will climb up to 86 degrees in the city, a few degrees warmer than the average high of 81 degrees for the end of September. Tomorrow, a northeast wind will cool things down enough to keep highs in the upper 70s through Thursday, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“We’re kind of stuck between the seasons,” he said. “Some days it’s going to be a bit summery. Some days are going to be a little cold.”

By Friday, some warmer air moves back in, bumping highs back into the more seasonable low to mid 80s for the weekend.

As for rain, a small chance for some isolated showers moves in around dinnertime on Tuesday, and the same pattern sticks around through the rest of the week. Though, the chance of seeing any rain diminishes to just 10% by Friday.

“We are not going to see widespread rain today, or really at all this week,” Monahan said. “The next couple of days, just an isolated shower chance each day.”

