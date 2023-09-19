TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Another cool start with ‘loads of sunshine’ later

It’s another chilly morning in metro Atlanta on Tuesday, but things will warm up nicely this afternoon.

With temperatures in the 50s and 60s ahead of daybreak, make sure to grab a jacket on your way out the door to school or work. It’ll warm up quickly, so you won’t need it for the ride home. Today’s high will climb up into the low to mid 80s, just a touch behind the average high of 84 degrees for this time of year.

With only four days of summer left, temperatures should stay on the cooler side, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

“Even if it gets just a touch warmer, it’s definitely not going to be hot,” she said.

An area of dry air hovering over the region is keeping the humidity in check, “and it’s going to be quite comfortable,” Deon said.

“We are not going to be tracking any cloud cover hardly, maybe a few high clouds, but loads of sunshine,” she said.

That means no rain, either. The next best chance for rain will be over the weekend at just 10% on Sunday.

