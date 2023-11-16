THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Sunny afternoon with highs near 70

It’s a cloudy Thursday morning in metro Atlanta, but it won’t stay that way.
Starting out, skies are gray with temperatures in the 50s.
By the afternoon, though, some sunshine should start to break through, and temperatures should climb into the upper 60s. Some areas could hit the 70-degree mark, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. A little breeze should be around, too.
Clouds will thicken up again by nighttime as a cold front starts to make its way across the area, bringing a slight chance of rain on Friday.
Still, though, “most of Friday through most of the area will be dry,” Monahan said. “We quickly clear out (any rain on) Saturday, setting the stage for what’s going to be a really nice weekend.”
Temperatures will be in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author