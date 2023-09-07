THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Partly cloudy with strong isolated storms possible later

It’ll be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy today, especially if you’re on the southeast side of metro Atlanta.

A cold front is moving across the area Thursday, bringing the potential for some strong but isolated storms as the cooler air mixes with the warm air this afternoon, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. The best chance for storms will be in areas to the south of I-20, and any storms that do form will have a Level 1 of 5 risk for becoming severe with the main concern being heavy rain and damaging winds.

For the rest of the area, it should stay dry with partly cloudy skies, Monahan said.

High temperatures should stay right around 90 degrees in the city, but the cold front will cool things down a bit for tomorrow. It’s expected to stall over central Georgia, bringing down temperatures and humidity, Monahan said. Friday’s high will top out at 87 degrees, and highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s through the weekend and into next week.

That is a welcomed return to more seasonable weather, as the average high for this time of year is 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain returns to the forecast over the weekend, with a 30% chance on Saturday and Sunday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

