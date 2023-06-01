X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘It’s going to be a gorgeous’ first day of June

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Believe it or not, June is already here. And the weather is looking nice in metro Atlanta, at least for the first few days.

There is some rain showing up on the radar, but it should stay mostly to the north of the metro area on Thursday, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez.

“If we see any rain, we’re going to get it from the north with a northeast wind coming down the Appalachians,” she said. “That could bring a few showers up into the mountains today.”

With the chance of seeing a stray shower closer to the city staying at just 20%, humidity levels will hang around the comfortable 50-40% range this afternoon, according to the forecast. But temperatures are going to heat up into the 80s, so keep some hydration on hand if you’re going to be outside.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 60s for the next few days, which is about average for this time of year.

Friday’s high will be a bit warmer, climbing into the mid-80s. And Saturday could see a high close to 90 degrees. The daily high temperatures start to cool off a bit after that but should stay in the 80s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Credit: (Helena Oliviero helena.oliviero@ajc.com)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman dead in shooting near downtown Atlanta hotel
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Martha Dalton

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

