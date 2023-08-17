THURSDAY’S WEATHER | ‘A pretty delightful Thursday on tap’

If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, you’ll be happy to know that today will bring much of the same to metro Atlanta.

“Starting off sunny this morning, and we will continue with the sunshine through much of the day — a pretty delightful Thursday on tap for us,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

Temperatures are again starting off in the 60s heading out the door to the bus stops or to work. By noon, things should warm up into the mid-70s, perfect weather for any outdoor lunch plans. Later in the afternoon, the high is expected to top out around 88 degrees in the city, just a bit warmer than yesterday’s high of 86, Kramlich said. The average high for this time of year is 89 degrees.

It’ll be a rain-free day again, too. No rain is in the forecast until Sunday when just a 10% chance creeps in.

Temperatures will climb back into the mid-to-upper 90s toward the end of the weekend and into next week. The humidity will be back, too, and “unfortunately, this hot weather is going to be staying with us for a good portion of August,” Kramlich said.

“So in the meantime, enjoy this nice break from the heat,” she said.

